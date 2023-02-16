The numbers don’t lie.
They tell the story of outstanding academic and athletic achievement at Indian River High School.
Located on Armory Road in Dagsboro, with an enrollment of just over 1,000 students, IRHS is sending an increasing number of student athletes to NAIA and NCAA Division I, II and III member colleges.
So far in 2022-2023, a total of 20 Green & Gold student-athletes have committed to studying and performing athletically at the next level. That number, which is expected to grow between now and the end of the school year, reflects an increase from 18 commitments in 2021-2022 and 14 in 2020-2021, respectively.
“The increasing amount of student athletes who are committing to colleges where they will study and engage in intercollegiate competition is an indicator that our teachers and coaches at Indian River High School are doing an outstanding job of preparing these young people for the future — both in the classroom, and on the field and hardwood,” said Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann. “Our student-athletes are a great example of how hard work and dedication in the classroom and on the field can create great rewards.”
During a college signing celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the school’s gymnasium, the most recent senior student athletes who have committed to college celebrated their achievements with overjoyed classmates, teammates, coaches, teachers, family members and close friends.
These are their compelling stories of hard work and success.
Jillian Collins
Hometown: Selbyville
College commitment: Delaware Valley University
Delaware Valley University is a private institution located in Doylestown, Pa. The Aggies are NCAA Division III members who compete in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC).
What sports are you committing to play in college? Women’s field hockey and women’s softball.
Player specifics: The 5-foot-2 softball outfielder throws and bats left-handed, and as a field hockey midfielder and defender shoots right-handed.
Names of coaches who recruited you: Jamie Stefani for women’s softball, Stefania Swider for women’s field hockey.
Discuss your contact and relationship with the college’s coach(es): “I have had ongoing communication with the coaches about academics and their sports programs. They have both been very helpful with scheduling visits and ensuring that I receive recognition for my academic success through financial assistance.”
What will be your major? Animal science/preprofessional.
Discuss the emotions you are feeling about your commitment: “I am so excited for this opportunity to attend DelVal University with their amazing Animal Science program. I also am looking forward to being able to play both sports as well. But I am also very nervous about being away from home and juggling college classes with sports.”
What appeals to you about this school? “The school’s amazing animal science program and having the animals on campus. And, DelVal has walking trails on and around campus with a pond to be able to fish. The campus is also very small, which is exactly what I was looking for.”
IRHS siblings: Sisters Makenzie Collins (IRHS Class of 2017) and Kathryn Collins (IRHS Class of 2019) each played IRHS girls’ field hockey and softball.
Discuss the support you’ve received from IR coaches, the school’s Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann, the administration, etc. “Coaches from both field hockey (Molly Chamberlin-Lundy) and softball (Sara Powell) have offered assistance with the whole college search and recruitment process. They have both recognized my hard work and dedication to both athletics and academics. Todd has been amazing throughout this process by helping to treat my injuries and working with me to help prevent injuries. He is a huge reason why I have been able to achieve what I have this year. He is genuinely invested in my success, not only on the field, but in the classroom as well. The administration is supportive of the athletic program at Indian River High School. They work with the coaches to help us to balance our athletics and academics.”
Discuss the support you’ve received from your parents and family: “My parents (Jill and Scott Collins) have been very supportive throughout this process. They have helped me put together videos to send to coaches. They have also helped me prepare e-mails and messages. They have been there every step of the way, from researching to visiting to my signing, showing me what I should look for and asking questions that would help me understand what I am seeking as the best fit for me. My older sisters (Makenzie and Kathryn Collins) also played a huge part in this process by supporting me at games and working with me to improve. They have both attended college and have given me something to look for at colleges that were basically the pros and cons of each school I considered.”
What is your career goal? “To earn my college degree with the skills and knowledge to successfully work in my field of study.”.
Extra point: “I want to thank my family, coaches, teachers, and friends who have supported me and pushed me to be better throughout my whole career.”
Maxwell 'Max' Forrey
Hometown: Ocean View
College commitment: Eastern University
Eastern University is a private Christian institution located in St. Davids, Pa., (with additional locations in Philadelphia and Harrisburg). The Eagles are NCAA Division III members who compete in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC).
What sports are you committing to play in college? Men’s lacrosse.
Player specifics: The 6-foot-1 lacrosse attack shoots left- and right-handed.
Names of coaches who recruited you: Head coach Kevin Wallace and assistant coach Colin Piper.
Discuss your contact and relationship with the college’s coaches. “Coaches Wallace and Piper were very welcoming and very helpful. I had a showcase tournament in the fall during which Coach Piper was one of my coaches. I really enjoyed his style of coaching. Once I visited this campus and had a chance to talk to them in person, I immediately fell in love with this school.”
What will be your major? Business.
Discuss the emotions you are feeling about your commitment: “I’m very excited, since this has been a dream of mine since I started playing lacrosse. This is exciting and a big accomplishment, although there’s always room for improvement in my game. As Coach (David) Spencer says, ‘Be the best.’ That’s also the mantra for our lacrosse team because we strive to better ourselves each day.”
What appeals to you about this school? “For me it’s always been school before sports. This school (offers) me studies in a business curriculum, and is smaller but big enough to where I could meet new people. I also enjoyed meeting the coaches and understanding more that the program had to offer.”
IRHS siblings: Older brother Ethan Forrey (IRHS Class of 2020), who swam and played IRHS lacrosse, and younger sister Reece Forrey is a freshman who plays IRHS girls’ field hockey and soccer.
Discuss the support you’ve received from IR coaches, the school’s Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann, the administration, etc. “For the past four years, my coaches and administrators have always been supportive and very encouraging throughout my successes. Coach Spencer has helped me improve my game to ultimately get me to the next level. I’m very thankful for everything this staff has helped me with. Todd has been super helpful and supportive of my decision. I’m very thankful for all he has done for me, whether it was writing workout plans, helping me through injuries, or helping me get into a great school like Eastern.”
Discuss the support you’ve received from your parents and family. “I’m very fortunate to have a strong support system from my parents (Giovanna and Shane Forrey). I’m very grateful for all they have taught me and all the times they pushed me to get to the next level. Without them, I would’ve never accomplished as much as I have in high school. My future goals are to finish my time in high school and to head to Eastern University next year to further my education and play lacrosse.”
What are your career goals? For high school lacrosse I want us to win the Southern Division title, since it’s been a couple years since we won that. I also want to become the career goal scoring leader. (Max’s 121 career markers trail IRHS boys’ career leading goal scorer and 2017 graduate George Martin’s 178). I also hope to earn a starting spot next year (as a freshman) at Eastern University. And for my post-college career, I’m going to pursue a game warden position, and, hopefully, own my own business someday.”
Extra point: “I’m very excited for this spring because” the Indian River High boys’ lacrosse team “has the potential to become the Southern Division champs and make our way into the playoffs. I’m also looking forward to seeing what future teams will have in store.”
Lily Hoban
Hometown: Millsboro
College commitment: Holy Family University.
Holy Family University is a private Roman Catholic school located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Tigers are NCAA Division II members who compete in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC).
What sport are you committing to play in college: Women’s softball.
Player specifics: The 5-foot-7 softball catcher bats and throws right-handed.
Name of coach who recruited you: Head coach Jill Murray.
Discuss your contact and relationship with the college’s coach: “After the last time she saw me play, Coach Murray invited me for a visit. I always thought I wanted to go south. But by the end of my visit, I knew that Holy Family University was the place for me.”
What will be your major? Biology.
Discuss the emotions you are feeling about your commitment. “It feels so good to have the pressure off my chest. I was very fortunate to have a few great schools to consider, so I wanted to take my time with this decision and not make it until I was absolutely sure. As soon as I left the Holy Family University, I knew that was where I wanted to spend my next four years. I am so relieved and excited to have found such a great fit for me.”
What appeals to you about this school? “It’s far enough away, but it also presents me with the option of coming home on the weekends. I also really like the vibe of the team, the players I met, and the coaches. The size of the school and the campus were just what I was looking for. And they just recently updated their weight room facilities and dormitories, and are in the process of building a new softball field.”
IRHS sibling: Younger sister Gracie Hoban is a sophomore who plays IRHS girls’ volleyball and softball.
Discuss the support you’ve received from IR coaches, the school’s Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann, the administration, etc. “Coach [Sara] Powell, assistant coach [Lauren] Illian, Todd and the school’s administration have always been supportive of me throughout my years at Indian River. I also loved seeing each of those coaches and Todd watching every single one of our games,” for the Delaware Tribe “in the Little league World Series last summer.”
Discuss the support you’ve received from your parents and family: “My parents (Sarah and Bill Hoban) signed me up for any camp in which I took an interest, and they took me to all my [college] visits. My mom has definitely been my biggest supporter of all. She is also my coach. Anytime I ever want to get some extra work in, she is there. Whenever I asked, she would drive me to the field, put balls on the tee, throw front toss, or teach me some catching drills. [I also receive a lot of support from my] father Bill Hoban, sister Gracie Hoban, maternal grandmother Susan Lyons, uncle Andrew, and aunt Emily and uncle Curtis. I also appreciate my Delaware Tribe family. I am so incredibly thankful to be a part of our team. My coaches (Chad Hall, Chris Smith and Sarah Hoban) and teammates are a second family to me. My teammates have always been there pushing me to be the best I could be. The Tribe family is where I fell in love with the game of softball.”
What is your career goal(s)? After earning her degree, Lily plans to begin her career in the medical profession, possibly in pharmacy or audiology.
Extra point: Hoban’s mother, Sarah Hoban (HFU Class of 2003), was also a Tigers’ softball standout as a catcher and outfielder while earning her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Bella Scurci
Hometown: Selbyville
College commitment: Holy Family University.
School name, location and affiliation: Holy Family University is a private Roman Catholic institution located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Tigers are NCAA Division II members who compete in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC).
What sport are you committing to play in college? Women’s soccer.
Player specifics: The 5-foot-7 soccer left wing, striker and defender is a left-footed kicker.
Name of coach who recruited you: Head coach Jill Reeves.
Discuss your contact and relationship with the college’s coach: “I was first contacted on a recruiting app called FieldLevel. From there, we scheduled a campus visit and kept in contact with the coaches.”
What will be your major? Business.
Discuss the emotions you are feeling about your commitment: “I feel very excited to play soccer at the next level. I am thankful that I was given this opportunity.”
What appeals to you about this school? “I loved the coaches and players, as well as the campus and facilities.”
IRHS sibling: Younger sister Sophie Scurci is a sophomore who plays IRHS girls’ soccer and softball.
Discuss the support you’ve received from IR coaches, the school’s Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann, the administration, etc. Former IRHS boys’ and girls’ soccer head coach Steve “Kilby helped me reach out to the coaches last year. Todd and [new IRHS boys’ and girls’ soccer head coach Brandt] Mais were extremely excited to hear about my commitment.”
Discuss the support you’ve received from your parents and family. “My parents (Allison and Dennis Scurci) and family members were extremely happy for me about my receiving an athletic scholarship. They are also excited to continue to attend my games and watch me play.”
What is your college goal? “I hope to achieve all-conference status as well as reach the finals of the NCAA Division II women’s soccer tournament.”