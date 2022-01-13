There’s no better cure for a long break than to get back into action and win a pair of games to get back over the .500 mark in a season. That’s exactly what the Indian River High School boys’ basketball team did this past week as they picked up a pair of wins over Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division rivals Lake Forest and Delmar to jump start the second half of their 2021-2022 campaign.
The Indians pulled out a 54-46 win over the Spartans on Saturday, Jan. 8, and then followed that up with a 50-46 overtime thriller of a victory over the previously unbeaten Wildcats on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Tuesday’s game against Delmar “was big for us in many ways,” said IR head coach Devin Mann. “We faced adversity head on and found a way to win that game. Two of our key starters got into early foul trouble, which followed them all night long.”
Against Delmar, that foul trouble forced other players to step up to play meaningful minutes and roles for the Indians. They responded to the team’s need with strong performances. Senior Laron Horsey and sophomore Rashad Hopkins contributed 14 and 13 points respectively.
“Our leading scorer — Brendon Bradford — was only able to contribute 9 minutes of play and 3 points,” noted Mann. “Andrew Burns, who led us with 22 points in the previous game,” against Lake Forest, “was only able to play 11 minutes and did not score. Yet, as a team, we overcame that and scrapped for a win. We turned the ball over a ton, which I am not happy with, but in spite of that, we stayed together.
“Laron was big for us and most importantly a 14-rebound outing. That was huge. Rashad was great defensively. We also got some big minutes from freshman Jace Jarmon as guys were in foul trouble. He stepped in and stepped up. We are staying true to our goals as a team. We talked about finding ways to win the games we would lose in times past, and that’s what we have done to this point. The process of learning how to win is not an overnight process, but they’re committing to it, and it is exciting to see.”
The Indians (4-3 overall) led 19-16 at the half and 31-24 after three quarters before Delmar would tie things up in regulation, out-scoring IR 19-12 in the fourth stanza. However, the Indians were able to maintain their control and composure in winning the extra frame, 7-3, and ultimately the game, 50-46.
Delmar (4-1) was led by freshman Davin Chandler’s triple-double of a game-high 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals. As a team, the Wildcats struggled from the charity stripe, going 9 of 21. The Indians weren’t much better but were still better, converting 11 of 19 attempts.
Joshua Townsend scored 8 points, while Jamie Burns chipped in with 6 points for the Indians. Jarmon added 4, Bradford 3 and Cole Donnelly 2 for the winners. Bradford, Hopkins and Jamie Burns each connected on a three-pointer for IR.
Against Lake Forest, Andrew Burns scored a game-high 22 points, and Bradford added 14 points to lead the charges for the Indians. The two of them each drained three shots from beyond the three-point arc.
The Indians were tied with the Spartans at 12-12 after the first, then held a 27-21 advantage at the break. Lake came roaring back after the intermission to tie the game back up heading into the final eight minutes of play.
During that final quarter, the Indians took care of the basketball and turned up the defensive intensity, limiting the Spartans’ offensive chances en route to winning the quarter (16-8) and the game in the long run.
Horsey chipped in with 7 points for IR, with Townsend adding 6, Jamie Burns 3 and Hopkins 2.
The Indians return to the hardwoods on Thursday, Jan. 13, for the first of a back-to-back against Sussex Academy and Early College High School (Friday, Jan. 14). The Seahawks are 0-5 on the season, while the Hornets are 1-2.