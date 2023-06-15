Max Forrey lacrosse

Indian River’s Max Forrey has control of the ball as he sprints by Woodbridge’s Jeramiah Thompson on Saturday, May 13.

The mark of a good high-school athletic program is usually in the postseason successes and accolades. The Indian River High School athletic department excelled in those categories in a big way in the 2022-2023 school year, especially in the spring sports season for 2023.

Of the 10 competitive varsity-level spring sports, the Indians were Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division champions in seven sports, which earned them enough points — from all three seasons combined — to once again take home the annual Founder’s Cup trophy. Baseball, golf, boys’ lacrosse, softball, boys’ tennis, boys’ track-and-field and boys’ volleyball all won South Division titles. It was the 11th time since the Founder’s Cup was started back in 1986-1987 that the Indians have taken home the prize — the most of any school in the conference.

The Founder’s Cup is awarded annually at the end of each academic and athletic year, and all of the points earned by each sport are tallied up. The Founder’s Cup point total is calculated by overall placement of each sport in the division, then an index is calculated.

The Indians won their first Founder’s Cup back in 1989-1990. They also picked up the prize in 1993-1994 and 1997-1998. They rattled off four straight from 2004-2005 through 2007-2008. This year, they dethroned Sussex Academy, which had won the last two Founder’s Cups. Cape Henlopen High School also won their fourth straight North Division Founder’s Cup this year.

Indians earn All-Conference honors

With so many divisional championships this spring, there had to be some impressive individual efforts that the coaches from across the Henlopen Athletic Conference would notice. That was certainly the case, as 45 student-athletes were recognized for their performances. Here is a rundown of those student-athletes with the information provided by the conference:

Baseball

First Team

Ben Cordrey and Roman Keith

Second Team

Chance Hocker, Dylan Griese, Ben Murray, Jace Jarmon, Trey Hill and Jamison Bender

Honorable Mention

Chase Ruley

Golf

First Team

Sarah Lydic

Honorable Mention

Evan Carpenter

Boys’ lacrosse

First Team

Max Forney, Evan Peterson, Dennis Norwood, Bryce Rickenbaugh and Cole Veirs

Second Team

Blake Brightman, Vinnie Onarato, Harold Toomey and Bryce Johnson

Coach of the Year

David Spencer

Girls’ lacrosse

Second Team

Kylie Harris and Laila Fenton

Honorable Mention

Lilly Anthony

Girls’ soccer

First Team

Isabella Scurci, Kendall Cathell, Anahi Parada Basurto, Kamdyn Shockley and Alex Davidson

Second Team

Meredith White, Ella Peterson, Madison Neal and Carley Topper

Honorable Mention

Lilah Hanley

Assistant Coach of the Year

Samantha Whelan

Softball

First Team

Kinsley Hall, Macy Blades, Jaya Shaub, Jillian Collins and Lily Hoban

Second Team

Jillian Coulbourn, Sophie Scurci, Izzy Wade and Katie McHale

Honorable Mention

Megan Daisey

Boys’ tennis

Coach of the Year

Neil Beahan

Boys’ track-and-field

First Team

Rashad Hopkins

Girls’ track-and-field

First Team

Brynn Crandell

