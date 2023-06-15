The mark of a good high-school athletic program is usually in the postseason successes and accolades. The Indian River High School athletic department excelled in those categories in a big way in the 2022-2023 school year, especially in the spring sports season for 2023.
Of the 10 competitive varsity-level spring sports, the Indians were Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division champions in seven sports, which earned them enough points — from all three seasons combined — to once again take home the annual Founder’s Cup trophy. Baseball, golf, boys’ lacrosse, softball, boys’ tennis, boys’ track-and-field and boys’ volleyball all won South Division titles. It was the 11th time since the Founder’s Cup was started back in 1986-1987 that the Indians have taken home the prize — the most of any school in the conference.
The Founder’s Cup is awarded annually at the end of each academic and athletic year, and all of the points earned by each sport are tallied up. The Founder’s Cup point total is calculated by overall placement of each sport in the division, then an index is calculated.
The Indians won their first Founder’s Cup back in 1989-1990. They also picked up the prize in 1993-1994 and 1997-1998. They rattled off four straight from 2004-2005 through 2007-2008. This year, they dethroned Sussex Academy, which had won the last two Founder’s Cups. Cape Henlopen High School also won their fourth straight North Division Founder’s Cup this year.
Indians earn All-Conference honors
With so many divisional championships this spring, there had to be some impressive individual efforts that the coaches from across the Henlopen Athletic Conference would notice. That was certainly the case, as 45 student-athletes were recognized for their performances. Here is a rundown of those student-athletes with the information provided by the conference:
Baseball
First Team
Ben Cordrey and Roman Keith
Second Team
Chance Hocker, Dylan Griese, Ben Murray, Jace Jarmon, Trey Hill and Jamison Bender
Honorable Mention
Chase Ruley
Golf
First Team
Sarah Lydic
Honorable Mention
Evan Carpenter
Boys’ lacrosse
First Team
Max Forney, Evan Peterson, Dennis Norwood, Bryce Rickenbaugh and Cole Veirs
Second Team
Blake Brightman, Vinnie Onarato, Harold Toomey and Bryce Johnson
Coach of the Year
David Spencer
Girls’ lacrosse
Second Team
Kylie Harris and Laila Fenton
Honorable Mention
Lilly Anthony
Girls’ soccer
First Team
Isabella Scurci, Kendall Cathell, Anahi Parada Basurto, Kamdyn Shockley and Alex Davidson
Second Team
Meredith White, Ella Peterson, Madison Neal and Carley Topper
Honorable Mention
Lilah Hanley
Assistant Coach of the Year
Samantha Whelan
Softball
First Team
Kinsley Hall, Macy Blades, Jaya Shaub, Jillian Collins and Lily Hoban
Second Team
Jillian Coulbourn, Sophie Scurci, Izzy Wade and Katie McHale
Honorable Mention
Megan Daisey
Boys’ tennis
Coach of the Year
Neil Beahan
Boys’ track-and-field
First Team
Rashad Hopkins
Girls’ track-and-field
First Team
Brynn Crandell