He was poetry in motion.
Impressively, he soared up into the atmosphere.
Then he appeared to stop in mid-air, high above the volleyball net.
Spectators in the Indian River High School gymnasium could hear their hearts beating in anticipation of what came next.
Four-year Indian River High volleyball superstar Carson Barnes finished his awesome maneuver by swiftly whipping his arm in a circular motion.
When his fist made contact with the ball, it sent the sphere rocketing to the hardwood for yet another kill shot.
That is how Barnes became the school’s single-game kills record-holder, with 36 against Delaware Military Academy on March 30, 2022.
It is also how the blond-haired talent and two-time Delaware Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Year helped to lead the Indians to “bookend” DIAA state championships as a freshman in 2019 and as a senior in 2022.
College freshman feats
This raw talent and excellence on the volleyball court is also how Barnes was able to seamlessly make the transition to the next level.
As a freshman college student athlete in 2022-2023, the 6-foot-4 outside hitter led the NAIA member Webber International Warriors’ indoor team in kills. The computer information systems major also earned first-team All Sun Conference and Freshman of the Year honors after leading the indoor team to its first conference tournament and NAIA national tournament appearances.
Carson contributed 10 kills in the Warriors’ season-ending 3-0 loss to No. 5 Ottawa of Arizona in the second round of pool play in the NAIA men’s volleyball championship for Webber International’s 11-7 team.
For the season, Barnes led the Warriors in total kills with 129, and kills per set with 2.93. Early in the campaign, he emerged as Webber’s primary attacking threat, while making an immediate impact in his first collegiate season.
He was also one of the beach volleyball team’s top players while leading the Warriors to second place at the Collegiate Beach Volleyball National Championships.
Being passionate is the key
Upon entering college, Barnes said, he realized the importance of being passionate about the sport in which one competes at that level.
“You can get really caught up in trying to be the best in that sport,” said Barnes, the son of Kathleen Barnes and IRHS boys’ volleyball assistant coach Jim Barnes. “As a result, the sport can begin to slowly become more important than academics. And if you don’t pay attention to academics, then the sport will be taken from you. Academic achievement is much more critical than a lot of student-athletes might think.”
That is what motivated Carson to make the academic transition to the college level.
“It was harder than I thought it was going to be, academically,” said Barnes, a resident of Ocean View. “In high school, you are taught slowly during the year. In college, teachers give frequent lectures, and it was tough for me to adapt to that learning and teaching style. It required a lot of work on my part.”
With all of his hard work in the classroom, college also became a lot of fun for Barnes.
“As an athlete, I’m friends with everyone on my team, and we have a lot of fun at practices and while traveling to road games and tournaments,” he said. “College enables me to train and improve at my sport every day.”
Barnes’ favorite message that he shares with his younger friends still in high school is to enjoy the journey.
“I tell them that they’ll meet a lot of great people who will be your best friends,” he said. “They’ll be with them for nine months of the year. I also told them to be sure to take care of their academic responsibilities before having fun. There are a lot of fun things to do in college, but you shouldn’t get caught up in it.”
What will Carson do for an encore?
For an impressive encore to his college freshman season, Barnes has been selected to the under 21 USA Beach Volleyball World championship team. He will travel to the Olympic training center in Chula Vista, Calif., on Saturday, July 29. to compete for a spot in the U.S. Under-21 beach volleyball world championships Nov. 8-12 in Roi Et, Thailand.
“I love watching Carson play — he is taking his game to another level,” said Jim Barnes, Carson’s father and Indian River High School assistant coach. “And now that he is getting bigger, faster, stronger, and training more, the sky’s the limit.
“It is so exciting to watch him, along with some of the other great young volleyball players,” Coach Barnes added. “They are taking the beach volleyball game to a new level that features more athletic plays than we have seen in the past. The game is changing, becoming faster and more athletic, and it’s great to see Carson being a part of that. He is taking advantage of his opportunities. I can’t wait to see where Carson’s talents and abilities take him, both on and off the court.”