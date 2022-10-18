She is an athlete for all seasons.
And coaches appreciate her because she always puts her team first.
“Scarlett earned the No. 1 singles position,” said Indian River girls’ tennis coach Greg Hockman. “As a result, this matched her against all of our opponents’ top singles players. Although at times she was overmatched, she never backed down. She scraped and clawed for every point throughout each of those matches, against some very competitive year-round and regionally-ranked tennis players from schools like Caesar Rodney, Dover and Smyrna High Schools.
“I’m excited to have her back again this spring, along with her good friend and volleyball teammate Mya MacDonald,” Hockman added. “Scarlett and Mya do a super job of achieving things the right way, and they are both great role models for the younger players.”
Her teammates also give her high marks for being an outstanding leader and teammate.
“Scarlett has been a good friend of mine ever since elementary school,” said MacDonald, a senior outside hitter and libero for the Indians girls’ volleyball squad. “She always wants to succeed and perform her best on the court, in school and overall as a person. Scarlett is the first person to get warm-ups started every day at practice, and she leads every team cheer before a big game. Her determination encourages everyone to play their best.”
Dunn’s contributions to Indian River High School girls’ tennis, basketball and volleyball teams are being celebrated after she recently verbally committed to studying and playing beach volleyball at Stevenson University. The school, which is located in Owings Mills, Md., is an NCAA Division III member of the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC).
“I’m so pleased, because the school’s location, academics, facilities and beach volleyball program really all appeal to me,” said the 5-foot-11 middle hitter, who was born in Lewes. “Those were the reasons why I chose Stevenson University.”
Beach volleyball is an NCAA team sport played by two teams of two or more players on a sand court divided by the net. The rules and objectives are similar to indoor volleyball.
“As Scarlett’s coach the past two years, I have seen her continue to impress me with her skill, intensity, intelligence and growth,” said IR girls’ volleyball head coach Brigid Wolfgang. “She has a great understanding of the game, and the dedication to keep improving — not just as a hitter, but all around the court. I wish her all the best, and we will enjoy watching and following her success.”
Girls’ volleyball assistant coach Jay Clark has known Dunn longer than any of her other coaches.
As a freshman, in 2019, “Scarlett was a good athlete who was learning how to play volleyball,” said Clark. “Now, as a senior, she is an excellent all-around player, an outstanding athlete and student, a team leader both on and off the court, and a joy to coach.”
Dunn also made her presence felt as a hard-working forward on the basketball court, where she has battled to win games and help grow the program with her continuous efforts and desire to succeed and achieve.
“Scarlett has been a great asset to our basketball program,” said Indians basketball head coach Roger Clay. “She has helped to make our program better, and she’s the true definition of hard work and perseverance. She is destined for greatness in her life, and I can’t wait to hear and read about all of the great things that she will accomplish.”
Dunn, who was recruited to play for the Mustangs by Stevenson University beach volleyball head coach Dave Trumbo, will major in biology. She said she appreciates the tremendous support and advice she has received from her Indian River High School teachers, other staff members and coaches.
“They have helped me a lot,” said Dunn, a resident of Dagsboro. “I’m very thankful that they are all excited for me.”
She said she is also appreciative of the tremendous support she receives at home.
“My mom [Tammy Dunn] and brother [football player Reagan Dunn, IRHS Class of 2021] are really happy and proud of me,” said Scarlett Dunn, whose career plans are to attend medical school, where she will study to become an oncologist. Her brother — a student-athlete who plays rugby and golf at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa. — “is especially excited for me,” she said.