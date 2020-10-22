With just a handful of returning starters from last year’s Henlopen Athletic Conference championship team, the Indian River High School girls’ volleyball team has its work cut out for themselves if they want to get back to the top of the conference ladder.
However, when you have arguably one of the best volleyball players in the entire state on your side, it can make up for any deficiencies early on in a season. That top-ranked player — senior Raychel Ehlers — and her IR teammates cruised to a 3-0 sweep over their hosts Polytech in the season-opener for both teams.
Ehlers posted 17 kills to go along with six aces, one dig and one assist. Younger sister Camryn, a sophomore who had a prominent role on last year’s title-winning team, turned in a stellar performance as well, with 23 assists, five aces, three digs and a kill.
“We didn’t know our lineup until we got here,” said Raychel Ehlers. “I think we did pretty well for not knowing. I think everyone really stepped up. The only thing we are going to be hurting on is defense, but everybody really worked hard together this game. Our outside hitting was really good. We are still getting used to each other. I think we will be pretty good this season.”
The win was also the first for new IR head coach Rich Comly, who takes over the program after serving as the program’s JV coach last year.
“For everything being considered, it was a good first start,” Comly assessed. “We still have a lot to work on, especially with the goals the kids have set for themselves. We have a bunch of good kids that played a lot of club [volleyball] during the offseason, which made for a lot of tough decisions” concerning the roster make-up, he said. “As they start to play together, and get more comfortable together, with a shortened season, you’ll see them play a lot more into the third game.”
IR won the first game 25-9, while adding the second and third games to their winning effort by scores of 25-14 and 25-19, respectively.
Senior Skylar Kneller recorded three kills and a block, with classmate Nicole Woody chipping in with two aces, a dig and three assists.
Juniors Vasalia Diakos, Mya Mumford and Nicole Norman also figured into the winning performance. Diakos had four kills, two digs and an ace. Mumford added two kills and two blocks. Norman recorded two kills and two aces.
Sophomores Scarlett Dunn, Lily Hoban and Mya MacDonald also figured into the win, combining for five kills, two digs, a block and an assist for the Indians.
With all the fast-paced action, playing indoors and potential for sweating during the match, wearing the mandated masks could pose a problem throughout. However, for Ehlers, for the first time out on the floor, it was manageable.
“It’s a little hard, and wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” Raychel Ehlers said. “If it’s gonna be a faster-paced game, it’s gonna be more difficult, with sweating and moving around.”
The Indians were set to travel to Sussex Academy on Thursday, Oct. 22, after Coastal Point press time, for a match against the Seahawks. Full results will be available on the Coastal Point sports Facebook page.