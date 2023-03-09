Cape Henlopen senior guard Declan Morrissey connected on a three-point jump-shot with :51 remaining in overtime to help his Unified basketball team defeat host Indian River, 36-35, in a DIAA quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 2.
Morrissey’s magnificence completed the Vikings’ (7-3) comebacks from deficits of 19-11 and 24-21 at halftime and at end of third quarter, respectively.
Indian River senior Chance Hocker had given IR a 35-33 lead by driving through the lane and putting up a short jumper with 1:28 left in overtime.
The Vikings tied the game, 33-33, on a Kayden Gibbs basket with :02 left in regulation.
Senior Harold Toomay led the Indians (6-2) with eight points. Junior Alex Gomez added seven markers, while sophomore Elmer Hernandez tallied eight. Sophomore Chase Ruley and senior Roman Keith each scored four for IR.
Morrissey led the Vikings with a game-high 17 points, while senior Luke Burton added nine.
Indian River head coach Jamaal Bivens said he was pleased with his team’s play.
“Donald Lingo hustled up and down the court, playing with all his might,” said Bivens. “His grit and determination got us two points on the board. Elmer Hernandez put in the work on the hardwood most of the game. His commitment led to five additional points. Zaki Drummond cleaned the glass and earned consistent rebounds. Alex Gomez was a spark on the court. His uncanny ability to weave through the defense was phenomenal.
“Roman Keith got the party started, earning the first points of the night. Chance Hocker added fire towards the conclusion of the game, taking us into overtime and giving us the lead. Harold Toomey, Chase Ruley and Caleb Galbreath dominated the boards all night long. Kinsley Hall, Ben Cordrey, Richie Sparks, Luke Hitchens, Nolan Sarafa, Trey Hill, Anna Wiest, John Proctor, Luke Williams, Joseph Taglienti and Telly Monster kept the synergy electric throughout the gym.
“Without the support from the bench at each and every game, we would not have had a victorious season,” added Bivens. “Their consistent efforts to be supportive and inclusive teammates never went unnoticed. I am so proud of every individual on this team. The Indians Unified basketball team had a fantastic season.”