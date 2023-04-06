The Indian River High girls’ and boys’ track & field teams each took first place in their 2023 season opening meets on Tuesday, March 28, at Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md.
The girls’ squad posted a total team score of 126 points to defeat Wicomico, James Bennett, Snow Hill, Stephen Decatur and Pocomoke High Schools.
Meet highlights included junior Brynn Crandell resetting her school records in the 1,600-meter competition with a time of 5 minutes and 14.52 seconds, and in the 3,200-meter race by a time of 11 minutes and 18.96 seconds. In addition, the Indians’ junior Alaina Strates set a new discus record with a distance of 83’1”.
The Green & Gold boys took first place with a total team score of 173 points to defeat Snow Hill, James Bennett, Stephen Decatur, Wicomico and Pocomoke High Schools.
Meet highlights included the setting of two new school records. Junior Rashad Hopkins set a new high jump record at 6’4”. In addition, Hopkins and senior Ashton Stephens plus freshmen Weston Werner and Darnell Stokes combined to set a new 4x200 meter event record running mark of 1 minute, 34.75 seconds.
“Both teams had great first meets and will be looking to improve as we begin our conference season,” said head coach Bob Hahn.