The Indian River High School girls’ and boys’ track-and-field teams celebrated outstanding results in both teams’ first Southern Division matchups, against visiting Laurel on Tuesday, April 18.
The girls’ squad took first overall, by a score of 118-27. Senior Brynn Crandell set a new school record in the 3,200-meter event, breaking one that she previously set, with a time of 11 minutes,17.5 seconds.
Teammate Alaina Strates, a junior, broke her own discus record, with a distance of 98 feet, 10 inches.
The boys’ team also set new records en route to taking first overall, 98-48. Senior Ashton Stephens set a new 100-meter event mark, with a time of 10.9 seconds.
In addition, the relay foursome of freshmen Weston Werner and Darnell Stokes, sophomore Jayvion Chandler and Stephens set a new 4x200-meter event record with a time of 1 minute, 34.6 seconds.
That quartet of talent also tied the 4x100-meter event record of 45.0 seconds that had been set in 2013.