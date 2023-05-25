The Indian River High School girls’ and boys’ track-and-field teams earned seven medals during the DIAA Division II meet at Dover High School on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, respectively.
In the girls’ competition, junior Brynn Crandell took home two medals after winning the 3,200-meter event and finishing second in the 1,600-meter race, with times of 10:46.04 and 5:04.93, respectively.
Junior Grace Robinson also earned a third-place medal with a height of 7 feet in the pole vault.
In the boys’ competition, senior Cole Brickman won the 110-meter hurdles for the second consecutive year, with a time of 14.96. In the pole vault, Senior Hayden Hall placed second, with a height of 12 feet, and junior Alexander Arnold finished third, with a height of 11-feet, 6 inches. Junior Rashad Hopkins earned a third-place medal with a height of 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump.
The Indians sent six student athletes who qualified for the Meet of Champions to Abessi Stadium in Wilmington on Wednesday, May 24, (after Coastal Point press time).
The Indian River boys’ qualifiers were Hall and Arnold in the pole vault, Stokes in the 100-meter event, Brickman in the 110-meter hurdles and Hopkins in the high jump.
The lone girls’ qualifier was Crandell, in the 3,200-meter event.
Boys’ alternates were Hall in the triple jump, sophomore Leo Chester in the pole vault and long jump and the 4x100-meter relay team.
The lone girls’ alternate was junior Lilly Johnson in the discus.