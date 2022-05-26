The Indian River boys’ and girls’ track teams each had strong showings at the DIAA Division II Track & Field Championship this past weekend in Dover.
Medal winners from Indian River included junior Cole Brickman, with a first-place finish in the 110m hurdles and third place in the 300m hurdles; junior Hayden Hall with a second-place pole vault score; and junior Ashton Stephens with a second-place finish in the 100m dash.
The girls’ team featured several point-scorers. Sophomore Grace Robinson finished fourth in the pole vault, and sophomore Brynn Crandell was seventh in the 3200m event. In addition, junior Aniyah Blake was eighth in the 100m race.
Point-scorers for the boys’ team included junior Chase Sims with a fifth-place finish in the 1600m event and a sixth in the 3200m race; sophomore Alex Arnold’s fifth-place finish in the pole vault; Hall’s eighth-place high jump; and freshman Leo Chester’s eight-place pole vault finish.
Several IR athletes were also set to compete on Wednesday, May 25, in the DIAA Meet of Champions, which combines the top results from both Divisions I and II.