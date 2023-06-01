The Indian River High School girls’ and boys’ track-and-field teams each completed their 2023 seasons by celebrating a medal winner at the Meet of Champions on Wednesday, May 24, at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington.
Junior Brynn Crandell set a new personal record in the 3,200-meter event with a time of 10:38.04, which earned her a second-place medal at the MOC.
Senior Cole Brickman finished with a third-place medal after recording a time of 14.71 in the 110-meter hurdles.
Head coach Bob Hahn complimented the senior class of team members on their impressive track-and-field careers at Indian River High School.
“It has been amazing what this senior group has been able to accomplish,” said Hahn. “They were unable to run during their freshman seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, they have been great competitors and leaders, and they each will be sorely missed.”
The girls’ and boys’ teams combined to set 13 school records this past season. They also earned six medals at the Henlopen Athletic Conference championship meet and seven medals at the DIAA Division II state championship competition, in addition to the medals captured at the MOC.
The boys’ and girls’ squads each celebrated tremendous seasons, said Hahn. The boys captured the conference’s Southern Division championship with a 7-0 won-lost record, while the girls’ team finished in second place with a 6-1 mark.