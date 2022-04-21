The Indian River boys’ and girls’ track-and-field team won its season opener at Laurel, 83-66, on Tuesday, April 12.
“Both the boys and girls opened the season strong with wins against Laurel,” said head coach Bob Hahn. “The new athletes gained valuable experience with how their events fit into the flow of a track meet. And our veterans took advantage of the opportunity to compete after the long off-season.”
The boys’ leading scorer was junior Hayden Hall, scoring 20 points with first-place finishes in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), long jump (23 feet, 2 inches), triple jump (42 feet, 5 inches) and pole vault (11 feet).
For the girls’ team, the leading scorer position was a tie between three athletes who each earned 10 points for individual wins. Those athletes, who were also members of two victorious relay teams, are sophomore Brynn Crandell (4x800, 1600, 3200 and 4x400), junior Aniyah Blake (100m, 4x200m, 4x100m,400m) and freshman Terra Berkheimer (4x200, 4x100, triple jump and high jump).
The Indians will travel to Lake Forest and participate in a tri-meet that includes Seaford on Tuesday, April 26.