The Indian River High School boys’ and girls’ track-and-field teams competed at the Henlopen Conference meet at Lake Forest High School in Felton on Thursday and Friday, May 11 and 12, respectively.
The girls, who finished 6-1 as runner-up to Southern Division champion Lake Forest, were led by junior distance runner Brynn Crandell’s two first-place finishes and a third. She ran a 5:09.14 to capture the 1,600-meter race, and a 10:52.12 to win the 3,200-meter race. Her time of 2:23.70 was good enough for third place in the 800-meter competition.
The girls’ 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800-meter relay teams each earned points by finishing seventh.
In the girls’ field events, IR sophomore Terra Berkheimer finished fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet, 8 inches, and eighth in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches. Junior Grace Robinson was fourth in the pole vault with a height of 7 feet.
The IR boys entered the state meet after winning the conference’s Southern Division title with a 7-0 record. Freshman Darnell Stokes captured third place in the 100-meter event with a time of 11.09, while senior Ashton Stephens was fourth with a time of 11.20.
Senior distance runner Chase Sims finished fifth in the 1,600-meter event with a time of 4:36.19.
Senior Cole Brickman finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.2, and took a seventh-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.60.
In relay competition, Indian River’s foursomes finished sixth in the 4x200-meter event with a time of 1:33.81,
In the boys’ field event competition, junior Rashad Hopkins won the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 2 inches. Sophomore Leo Chester came in fourth with a long jump distance of 21 feet, 10.5 inches.
Freshman J.P. “Josh” Loose was eight in the triple jump, with a distance of 39 feet, 5 inches. Senior Hayden Hall placed third in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 6 inches.
In the discus throw, sophomore Aiden Twigg finished eighth with a distance of 123 feet.
The DIAA state track-and-field meet will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at Dover High School.