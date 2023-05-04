The Indian River High School boys’ track-and-field team swept two competitions last week and improved to 5-1 on the season.
The boys’ contingent defeated host Lake Forest, 91-55, and out-pointed Seaford, 105-41, on Tuesday, April 25.
The IR 3,200-meter relay team won with a time of 9:11, as did the 400-meter relay team, with a time of 44.8. IR also won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:56.
Senior Chase Sims captured the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter events with winning times of 4:47 and 11:21, respectively. Senior Cole Brickman won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles events with winning times of 14.7 and 43.6, respectively. Senior Cole Donnelly won the 800-meter event with a winning time of 2:12.
In the field competition, senior Hayden Hall won the pole vault with a distance of 11 feet and the triple jump with a distance of 39 feet, 7.75 inches. Junior Rashad Hopkins captured the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 2 inches.
The IR girls fell to 4-1 on the season after losing to host Lake Forest, 74-71, but defeating Seaford, 106-34, on Tuesday, April 25.
The 3,200-meter relay team won with a time of 12:02, and the 1,600-meter relay contingent captured their competition in 4:55. Junior Brynn Crandell won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay races with winning times of 5:17 and 11:13, respectively.
Senior Bella Scharp won the 800-meter event with a time of 2:49, while sophomore Terra Berkheimer won the triple jump and high jump events with winning distances of 30 feet, 3 inches, and 4 feet, 8 inches, respectively.