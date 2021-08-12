In a sign of the times — and acknowledgement of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Indian River High School athletic department is transitioning to an online ticketing system designed make things easier for those who wish to attend the high school’s athletics games starting this fall sports season.
The online ticketing system being used by the IR athletic department is Ticket Spicket. According to their website, “There’s a better way to sell tickets. Ticket Spicket is the 100% free digital ticketing platform for schools that offers all the tools needed to improve the experience for both fans and event administrators. As the industry leader in ticketing for athletic events and student activities, Ticket Spicket enables schools, districts, and associations to increase accountability, drive new revenue, and improve the overall fan experience.”
That is exactly what Indian River High School Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann is looking to Ticket Spicket to provide for not only the school but also its fans.
“We are going to be getting started with this for our boys’ soccer and football events this fall,” said Fuhrmann of the sports involved in the launch. “Any of the stadium events that we host, fans will be able to buy their tickets online through Ticket Spicket.
“On-site pay will still be available, with a credit card reader there as well, but we are really pushing to have everybody pre-order their tickets online to help with ease of access into the stadium for getting into the games, as well as mitigate any future possible COVID restrictions for tickets or things of that nature.”
Each Monday, the website will have all home games for the week posted for fans to order their tickets, similar to any other online purchase. There will be a small convenience fee for all online ticket purchases that Ticket Spicket says is “by far the lowest add-on convenience fees charged to fans by any online ticketing provider in the industry. Our goal is to help drive more ticket sales and boost fan engagement without overcharging your students and their families.”
Tickets purchased online will be emailed to the person that ordered the tickets, and they would then either print the tickets out or bring their phones with them to the game for the bar code to be scanned prior to entry.
“We are working in this direction to start pushing this toward the future,” Fuhrmann said. “We can’t go straight cold” to digital tickets. “We are eventually looking to go completely cashless for the future — not necessarily due to COVID, but to not have cash on-hand for safety issues. It is especially to help with bookkeeping purposes.”
Fuhrmann noted that he is still working on some other logistical things to, he hopes, include a season ticket for purchase online, but as of right now, people wishing to purchase that option would need to go to the high school main office to complete that transaction.
The link to purchase tickets online is on the IR athletics website, which can be found at indians-sports.com. More information will be provided as it becomes available.