He lives for the postseason.
That is when everything is squarely on the line.
Win and advance.
Or lose and call it a season.
Nothing jolts Caleb Galbreath’s emotions more than a competitive playoff contest.
“That’s what really amps me up,” said the 6-foot-4 Indian River High senior and three-sport standout, who has led this year’s boys’ volleyball team to a 9-2 record with two matches remaining in the regular campaign. “It’s challenging when you reach that stage of the season, but the reward is well worth it.”
He knows this firsthand.
Galbreath has experienced the thrill of postseason victory and the agony of a playoff defeat.
As a sophomore in 2020, he was a major contributor to the IRHS boys’ soccer team’s most recent DIAA Division II championship. As a junior middle blocker last spring, he helped the boys’ volleyball squad capture its second state title in four seasons.
“While it was challenging playing those two sports, the reward is worth it,” said Galbreath, who is right-hand and -foot dominant. “The experience for winning the titles were very similar, as well as very different. My teammates, coaches and the overall experiences were incomparable. Both were amazing in their own way. I had dreamed of winning a soccer title throughout my entire youth. For volleyball, I had just started playing the sport. Once I got to know the sport and learned about its competitive nature, I wanted to win the title as well.”
During the recent winter sports season, he was a “buddy” to the Special Olympics student-athletes who competed on IR’s Unified basketball 6-2 team that lost a 36-35 overtime heartbreaker to Cape Henlopen in the quarterfinal round of the DIAA state playoffs on March 2.
“Playing for the Unified team was very uplifting, because I got to play and practice with the sweetest and kindest souls in the school,” said Galbreath, who will major in business administration and cyber security at Stevenson University in Stevenson and Owings Mills, Md., beginning this fall.
He will also play intercollegiate men’s volleyball, battling on behalf of the Mustangs, an NCAA Division III member of the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC).
“I am extremely excited about my commitment,” said Galbreath, who has helped the defending state champion Indians boys’ volleyball team compile a 9-2 record thus far this season (as of May 2). “I never thought I would be playing a college sport, particularly one that I have only been playing for one year.”
Strong, silent type
Galbreath is the prototype of the strong, silent student-athlete whose laidback personality belies an ultra-competitive spirit — one that burns the brightest when he is on the field or the hardwood.
As a soccer defender, he aggressively patrolled the Indians’ back line, intercepting opponents’ forays into his offensive zone by relieving them of the ball and clearing the sphere upfield to his midfielder and forward teammates.
“Caleb was a center back who anchored down our defense, providing us with a record-breaking eight consecutive shutouts this past fall,” said IR soccer head coach Brandt Mais. “His height makes him unbeatable in the air and has scored a handful of set-piece goals, such as free kicks, for our team. Caleb’s positional awareness was always perfect, consistently intercepting opponents’ attempted penetrating passes. On the offensive side, he could also drive a ball on a line directly and accurately in behind for our forwards to run into. Caleb’s attitude was the perfect combination of remaining calm, collected and competitive, which made him a great leader in our defensive line.”
Asked about the reasons for his success in three different sports, Galbreath quickly deflected the credit to others.
“I always talk to my coaches and give my full attention to my more experienced teammates, particular in volleyball,” said Galbreath, a resident of Dagsboro. “I always work hard in practice and try to uplift others’ spirits by performing as best I can. I also play for a volleyball club team in Annapolis, which has exponentially grown my ability to be successful in this sport.”
This June, he will become the fourth member of his family to earn a diploma at IRHS, following older sisters Chelsea (IR Class of 2011), Logan (IR Class of 2016) and Madison (IR Class of 2019).
His family support also includes that of his parents, Sue and Ralph Galbreath, whom he said “have been extremely supportive, beginning with signing me up for recreational soccer when I was 5. They’ve driven me two hours for club volleyball practice twice a week,” he noted. “They’ve always encouraged me to be positive and try my best. They also were very proud of me when we won both state titles, especially soccer, since they knew how much it meant to me.”
Galbreath cited former IR head coach Steve Kilby and Selbyville Middle School science teacher Chad Zook as having a profound impact on his athletic and academic careers.
“Coach Kilby taught me soccer from the age of 12 at River Soccer Club,” he said. “He was always pushing me out of my comfort zone, helping me learn the flow of the game, and also to contain my emotions.
“Mr. Zook was also very important, more so for my academics,” Galbreath added. “He was the first teacher who made me feel like I was appreciated in a classroom. He always has a smile on his face. I think that our class was just as important to him as he was to us, because it was his first-year teaching job. He gave us respect, and we gave it back.”