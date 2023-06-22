The sport of tennis has traditionally not been a popular one amongst student-athletes at Indian River High School. However, that could be changing, especially with the string of successes both the boys’ and girls’ programs have had the past couple seasons.
In 2023, the IR boys went 6-4 in the Henlopen Athletic Conference, winning another South Division title. Overall, they were 6-6 on the season. Add that to the 10-2 overall mark from 2022 and 10-1 overall in 2021, which also included a HAC South titles, and the program has seen tremendous success since the COVID-canceled season in 2020.
“Lots for us to be proud of this year for Indian River tennis,” said IR boys’ head coach Neil Beahan, who won his second straight conference Coach of the Year honor. “We really have a good thing going here and would love to grow the programs.”
By “we,” Beahan is including IR girls’ head coach Greg Hockman. More on the girls in just a bit.
The Indians’ top two boys’ singles players both won seven matches in their head-to-head matchups against opponents during the regular season, and both wound up third in the conference. Senior Stefano Cresta (first singles) and junior Caleb Rodgers (second singles) helped to lead the charges right from the jump. Senior third singles player Nolan Vasil picked up five wins overall and placed fifth in the conference tournament.
Both Cresta and Rodgers also advanced to the second round of the state tournament, which is the most IR players to advance to the second round in the state tournament in many years.
Then there were the doubles teams that, more often than not, were integral in the match being a win or loss, as a deciding point either way. Senior Owen Andahazy and freshman Brayden Bennetch teamed up at first doubles, while junior Evan Sprucebank and senior Brandon Cimmeron joined forces at second doubles. Both duos were able to avenge regular-season losses at the conference tournament.
Hockman has seen an increase in wins for the girls’ program over the past three seasons since COVID. The Indians went 7-4 overall this season, losing out on the HAC South Division crown by one match — a loss to Sussex Academy. It was the best win-loss record in a season since 2014 for the girls.
In 2022, the team went 6-6 overall, while in 2021 they were 5-6.
At first singles, senior Scarlett Dunn picked up five individual wins. Junior Lexxine Zullo added nine wins and was Third Team All-Conference. Senior Mya MacDonald earned seven wins, and was fourth in the conference tournament.
On the doubles side of things, senior Camryn Ehlers and junior Isabell Wisniewski were the first doubles duo and had seven wins, while placing fourth in the conference. Juniors Kylie Courtney and Emelia Welch had six wins together, and garnered Third Team All-Conference honors.
The depth numbers are still light for both programs, with both teams averaging roughly 10 players each over the past three seasons. Both coaches are hoping that, with continued success, the sport will see more interested generated to help increase the numbers. Tennis is relatively popular in many of developments in the area, but for whatever reason, the interest level amongst the student-athletes at IR just doesn’t meet that level — yet.
A further look at IR’s Founder’s Cup Success
The Coastal Point reported last week that IR was back on top of the Founder’s Cup leaderboard last week for the 2022-2023 school year after a two-year run by Sussex Academy. It was the 11th time IR has won the Founder’s Cup since it began back in the 1986-1987 school year. The 11 wins is the most amongst any team in the South conference, and only second to Caesar Rodney’s 25 North conference titles overall.
Cape Henlopen broke up a 23-year reign by the Riders back in the 2019-2020 school year, and the Vikings have won the last four Founder’s Cups for the North. IR also won the Founder’s Cup in 1990, 1994, 1998, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2018 and 2019.
The Indians picked up a total of 72.5 points in the spring sports seasons, for an index of 7.25 points, which was 2 points ahead of second-place Sussex Academy and third-place Lake Forest. A big spring season by the Indians overtook the Seahawks, who had a .09 index lead through the fall and winter sports seasons.