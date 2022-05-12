The Indian River High School boys’ and girls’ track-and-field team finished the regular season with an impressive 5-1 record after their tri-meet on Thursday, May 5.
The boys’ and girls’ teams defeated Early College, 126-13, and Sussex Academy, 74-51. In the latter competition, IR split the decision after the girls’ team lost a close decision and the boys’ team won.
“Our athletes performed well during the last regular-season meet as they prepared for conferences and state competitions,” said head coach Bob Hahn.
The IR boys’ leading scorer was junior Hayden Hall, with 20 points against Early College and 18 against Sussex Academy. Against Early College, Hall took first-place finishes in the long jump, high jump, triple jump and pole vault. Against Sussex Academy, Hall took first-place finishes in the high jump, triple jump and pole vault, with a second-place finish in long jump.
The IR girls’ leading scorer against Early College was freshman Terra Berkheimer, with 20 points as a member of the first place 4x100m and 4x200m teams. She also won the high- and triple-jump events. Against Sussex Academy, Indian River finished in a tie for leading point scorer, with 18 each. Junior Aniyah Blake and Berkheimer were members of the first-place 4x100m and 4x200m teams. Blake took first in the 100m, and second in the 200m, while Berkheimer won the triple jump and took second in the high jump.
The Indians are set to compete this Thursday and Friday, May 12-13, in the conference meet being held at Lake Forest High School in Felton.