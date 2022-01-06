Success is in more than just the swimming for an aquatic athlete.
That is a statement that Colin Crandell shares with all of his athletes, whether they are in or out of the water.
Every day. And all day long.
It is a phrase that the Indian River High School head swimming coach learned and practiced as a Clearfield High student athlete from 1987 to 1991, and as a 10-time All America and five-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference champion swimmer at Shippensburg University, from 1991 to 1995.
It is also the basis for what Crandell — who has been at the helm for the Green & Gold since 2009 — uses to prepare the school’s boys’ and girls’ teams, thereby enabling them to bring honor to their institution with frequent success in the water.
“Our student athletes must always strive to be better in every aspect of our sport,” he said recently. Success, he said, “is about planning your nutrition, visualizing and strengthening your mental approach, and completing all the preventative measures necessary to stay healthy — that includes scheduling rest and stretching. So I try to encompass all the aspects that surround the actual training. I want them to see the ‘big’ picture, and my hope is that they take this framework and apply it to their lives once swimming ends.”
Crandell has swam the swim, walked the walk and talked the talk. The three-time Henlopen Conference and two-time DIAA Coach of the Year honoree constantly emphasizes that attitude and mindset are his swimmers’ most powerful tools.
“I’ve seen kids do amazing things simply because they believed in themselves and believed [their success] was possible,” said Crandell, who in 2020 became the IRHS cross-country assistant coach for head coach Rick Hundley. “I’m constantly amazed at the power of our brains. Once an athlete realizes that they have a choice in how they respond to the stressors life throws at us, the sky’s the limit for [their] success.”
This year’s swim team is certainly aiming for glory in the water. The girls’ squad (3-1 heading into the holiday break) comprises freshmen Delaney Aukland, Madeleine Fox, Sara Labarias and Michaela McDowell; sophomores Brynn Crandell, Lilah Hanley, Elyse Moore, Hannah Rock and Heather Smyth; juniors Hannah Aukland, Kendra Aukland, Jordan Gonzalez and Isabella Sharp; and senior Madison Tipton.
This year’s boys’ team (2-2 heading into the holiday break) consists of freshmen Drew Barthelmess, Cade Donnelly and Jacob Massey; sophomores Bodhi Sharpe, Tanner Hampton, Max Fadden and Alex Arnold; juniors Gabriel Clark, Max Forrey, Marcos Gonzalez, Shane Hall and Evan Peterson; and senior Finn Bellistri.
An eighth-grade science teacher for the past 19 years who will transition to teaching at Indian River High School this February, Crandell earned his bachelor’s degree and two masters diplomas to prepare for his career in the classroom and at the pool.
His favorite message that he shares with his athletes is to enjoy the sport of swimming, as well as the relationships with their teammates.
“These years go fast, but the lessons learned in swimming [and other sports] last your whole lifetime,” said Crandell. “Lessons like hard work, sacrifice for others, discipline, taking the initiative, working as a team, handling stress, etc. — these are taught in swimming and carry on throughout life, whether it be in a family or in a job.”
The coach got his start as an assistant at Slippery Rock University from 1996 to 1998. He has also served as head coach of the Sea Colony Sharks from 2000 to 2007. During the summer, he continues to serve as a junior lifeguard coach at Middlesex Beach, a post he has held since 1996.
Crandell, the father of 2021 DIAA Division II cross-country state champion Brynn Crandell — a member of the girls’ swimming squad — proudly reveals that his family and parents have had a profound impact on his life.
“They modeled hard work and sacrifice for me,” he said. “They instilled in me the traits I have today.”