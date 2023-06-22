A number of Indian River High School student-athletes have been selected to participate in their respective sports’ annual Blue-Gold All-Star Showcase events.
Football
Senior Ashton Stephens was selected to participate in the (DFRC) Blue-Gold game last Friday, June 16, at Delaware Stadium on the campus of the University of Delaware in Newark.
“Ashton was a hard-working player who was great for our program for four years,” said IR head football coach Phil Townsend. “He will be missed by the coaching staff.”
The Blue team — representing schools from the North — earned a 21-12 victory over Stephens and his Gold teammates, representing schools from the South.
Since 1956, the DFRC Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game has helped to raise funds for Delaware organizations and programs that benefit Delaware citizens with intellectual disabilities. The mission of DFRC is “to enrich the lives of Delawareans with intellectual disABILITIES.”
Softball
Four members of the state-finalist Indian River High School girls’ softball team helped the Gold contingent defeat the Blue squad, 5-4, on Tuesday, June 13, in the 2023 DIAA All Star Game at the Smyrna-Clayton Little League Field.
Indians’ seniors Kinsley Hall, Jillian Collins, Jaya Shaub and Lily Hoban performed well in their Gold uniforms less than two weeks after losing to Caravel Academy in the DIAA state championship tilt.
Third-baseman Shaub drilled a base hit up the middle in the ninth inning to help set up the winning run. The deciding marker was produced by a bases-loaded walk to Sussex Tech and Delaware Tribe stalwart Laniya Lewis.
Righthander Hall was the game’s only pitcher who didn’t allow a run in her three innings of work. Her batterymate, catcher Hoban, caught all nine innings, throwing out a base runner and contributing a single. Leftfielder Collins also performed admirably.
Shaniya Lewis, Laniya Lewis’ twin sister, who also plays for Sussex Tech and the Delaware Tribe travel squad, earned the game’s Most Valuable Player honors after ripping a single and double, in addition to working a walk and stealing two bases.
The Gold squad won the pregame skills competition and the home-team destination for the nine-inning game. Laniya Lewis won the home-run derby, while Hall captured the bunting competition. Collins was the fastest base runner. There was also an around-the-horn drill.
Proceeds from the game will benefit the Delaware Foundation Reaching Citizens with Intellectual Disabilities scholarship fund.
The Indian River ladies and the Lewis twins were among 20 players selected to the Gold, or South, girls squad, whose student-athletes attended schools in Kent and Sussex counties. The Blue, or North team’s 21 selected student-athletes attended schools in New Castle County.
There were more than 40 seniors who participated in the game with a number of outstanding performances on display for the large crowd in attendance.
IR head coach Sara Powell made comments about her four players who were selected to play in the game.
“Kinsley was the MVP of our team,” Powell said. “She was the most poised in under pressure situations, a true team player. She worked her butt off in the off-season in the gym and doubled her stats from last season. Lily was our most hardworking, giving-110-percent-all-the-time type of player. She called all our pitches this season and did a phenomenal job. She can lay down a perfect bunt or drive one to the fence.
“Jaya was our best offensive player. She was clutch at the plate, and one you can count on for a big hit. She also locked it down at third base for us. Jillian is a competitor and a player that wants to get better every day. She will always ask for extra help, is focused at the plate, and wants to be the best in all aspects of her life.
“All four are amazing students in the classroom, are well-rounded individuals in the community and will be thoroughly missed by our team.”
Baseball
Seniors Roman Keith and Ben Cordrey were members of the South team that participated in the annual Blue-Gold contest on Wednesday, June 7, at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington.
“Can’t say enough about these two,” said IR head coach Steve Longo. “For the past four years, their passion, dedication, work ethic and growth has been second-to-none. And that has given them the opportunity to play baseball at the next level. I’m so proud of them, and the impact they left on the culture of Indian River baseball. They will be very missed. I wish them both the best of luck.”
Girls’ soccer
Senior Isabella Scurci was a member of the Gold squad for the girls’ soccer Blue-Gold game, played at Cape Henlopen High School’s Legends Stadium on Saturday, June 10.
The Blue squad registered a 6-2 victory in the contest. MVPs for the game were goalie Ava Ripanti of Middletown for the Blue squad and Emma Gioffre for the Gold team.