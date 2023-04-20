The Indian River High School girls’ soccer team had an impressive five-game stretch to start the season, outscoring their opponents 19-1. However, the last game before spring break and first one after have left the group scratching their heads, after suffering a pair of back-to-back shutout losses.
The most recent came on Tuesday, April 18, when the IR squad traveled to Caravel Academy for a contest against the Buccaneers, who could possibly be a team the Indians face in the DIAA Division II state playoffs. Caravel utilized the speed of its home turf to its advantage, scoring just 8 minutes into the contest and adding two more goals in the second half for the 3-0 win.
IR goalie Alex Davidson was busy between the pipes, making 13 saves. The Indians struggled to find any type of offense in this one, managing just one shot to Caravel’s 16. They also did not register a single corner-kick chance to the Bucs’ eight for the match.
The loss before the break was a 1-0 setback to Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division foe Delmar, which now puts the Indians on the outside looking in for a potential shot at playing for the conference championship at the end of the regular season.
The next time out for the Indians was set for Thursday, April 20, (after Coastal Point press time) when they were set to travel to Seaford for another HAC South Division battle with the Blue Jays.
Boys’ tennis
Indians cruise to win over Sussex Academy
It was a clean sweep for the Indian River High School boys’ tennis team in their Henlopen Athletic Conference meeting with Sussex Academy on the hardcourts on Tuesday, April 18. The team cruised through the match without dropping a single set.
Stefano Cresta (first singles), Caleb Rodgers (second singles) and Nolan Vasil (third singles) made quick work of their opponents, as did teammates Brayden Bennetch and Owen Andahazy (first doubles) and Evan Sprucebank and Brandon Cimarron Fernandez (second doubles).
The win evened the Indians’ season mark at 3-3, with a home match on Thursday, April 20, on the schedule.
Girls’ tennis
Indians fall to SA despite valiant effort
It was a battle from start to finish for the Indian River High School girls’ tennis team in their most recent match, against visiting Sussex Academy. Despite their valiant effort, the Indians fell to the Seahawks, 5-0.
The most exciting matches of the day came at doubles, where the Indians’ duos stretched their opponents into three-set contests. IR’s Isabell Wisniewski and Camryn Ehlers took the first set in their first doubles contest but were unable to get the win, dropping the next two sets 3-6 and 4-6. Emelia Welch and Kylie Courtney fell behind in their second doubles match, having lost the first set 2-6, but recovered to take the second set 6-2. The third and deciding set went back and forth before the Seahawks were able to hold on for the win.
It was just the second loss of the season for IR, with their record at 3-2 with a match against Cape Henlopen set for Thursday, April 20.
Girls’ lacrosse
IR struggles in loss to Caravel Academy
Three different players scored goals in the Monday, April 17, Indian River High School girls’ lacrosse road contest with Caravel Academy. It was a 17-4 setback for the Green & Gold, with Kylie Harris recording another two goals, and Claire Johnson and Bailey Freitas notching the others. It was the first game back for the Indians after nearly two weeks without live action.
Chloe Megee made seven saves for the Indians, while teammate Kassidy Behornar turned aside four in the losing effort.
IR was set to Sussex Academy on Wednesday, April 19, in a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division tilt against the Seahawks, after Coastal Point press time.
Golf
Indians golfers drop first match
Despite a strong showing from junior Sarah Lydic, the Indian River High School golf team lost their first match of the season on Tuesday, April 18, against Polytech, 156-172.
Lydic was her usual impressive self, firing a medalist-best 33 over the nine holes at Bear Trap Dunes. Polytech’s Top 5 golfers all carded scores better than the second IR golfer — a 44 by Evan Carpenter. Gabe Clark shot a 46, while Thomas Gogarty and Marcos Gonzalez each had a 49.
The Indians were set to travel to Heritage Shores Golf Club on Thursday, April 20, for a meeting with Sussex Tech in another Henlopen Athletic Conference divisional crossover match.