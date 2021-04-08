Roman Keith was swinging the big stick for the Indian River High School baseball team on Wednesday, March 31, leading the Indians to a 12-3 beat-down of visiting Woodbridge. The win was the fourth in five games to start the season, and sent the Indians into the Spring Break with a 4-1 overall record.
Keith smacked a home run and double in his 2-for-4 plate showing to go along with three RBI and three runs scored. Kyle Coffey, Frank Bunting, and River Vickers also produced multiple-hit performances for the Indians with one of Coffey’s hits being a double, while knocking in a pair and scoring a run. Bunting scored three times, and also had a RBI as well. Vickers scored twice, and scored a run.
The 11-hit offensive outburst aided the trio of arms the Indians used in the contest with Joshua Townsend starting the game on the bump. He
tossed the first three innings allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out six. Colby Willey followed with three innings of near spotless work giving up just two hits, and offset his lone walk with five strikeouts. Colin Hudson finished off the game with one inning of hitless ball, and struck out two.
Derek Bellemare, Tyler Bowen and Colton Benton had the other hits for the Indians with Bellemare scoring a run and knocking in another.
The Indians returned to the diamond on Thursday, April 8, with a home game against non-conference foe St. Mark’s. Results from the contest will be available on the Coastal Point News Facebook page.
Girls Soccer
Indians 9, Woodbridge 0
Senior Sia Diakos scored three first half goals and added an assist in the second half to help lead the Indians to a 9-0 shellacking of visiting Woodbridge on Wednesday, March 31.
Diakos scored her first at the 4:42 mark with an assist from Carly Topper. Madison Tipton followed less that two minutes later with an unassisted goal of her own. Exactly 24-seconds later, it was Diakos again drilling the ball past the Woodbridge goalie for a 3-0 advantage.
Hannah Bird would provide a great feed to Diakos for her third goal at 33:20 to close out the first half scoring.
Bella Scurci — from Diakos — started off the second half with a goal at 42:30. Tipton added her second goal of the match at 46:07 — again unassisted. Freshman Madison Neal picked up her first high school varsity goal at the 52:30 mark off an assist from Lilah Hanley.
It was a Two-Birds-with-One-Goal action sequence for the Indians’ eighth goal as Hannah Bird took a pass from Hanna Bird — no relation — and buried her shot into the back of the net at 69:40. Hanna Bird then closed out the scoring with a goal of her own.
Freshman goalie Alexis Davidson did not face one shot on goal, so had to make zero saves in the contest. The Indians recorded 30 shots on goal in the match, and held a decided advantage in corner kicks at 12-1.
The Indians will return from Spring Break on Tuesday, April 13, when they host Henlopen Athletic Conference rival Cape Henlopen.
Golf
Indians 219, Smyrna 225
Willem Lambertson was once again low-man for the Indians in their 219-225 win over Smyrna in a Henlopen Athletic Conference matchup at Garrisons Lake Golf Club on Tuesday, March 30.
Lambertson carded a 44 to earn Medalist of the Match honors. Zach Lingenfelter was second with a 48 for the Indians. Evan Carpenter (58), Gabriel Clark (69), and Bryan Uchman (70) rounded out the Top 5 for IR.
They will return from their Spring Break hiatus on Tuesday, April 13, when they host a tri-meet with Lake Forest and Delmarva Christian at Cripple Creek Country Club.