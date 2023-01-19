He advances onto the mat.
He glares at his opponent.
It is not a stare generated by dislike.
Rather, it is part of the psychological uniform one totes onto the wrestling surface for the brief and action-packed person-to-person encounter that will determine a winner and a loser.
He is well-prepared for this combat-oriented sporting match requiring grappling techniques that include clinch fighting, throws, takedowns, pines and joint locks. This is a bout between two competitors who attempt to gain and maintain superior position.
Slowly and methodically, the Indian River High School sophomore 165-pound wrestler shoots a move against his opponent. He has begun the process of trying to pin his opponent to the mat, or accumulate points by exposing their back in a position where they are unable to defend themselves.
Patiently, but with his end goal in mind, he wears down his adversary en route to another convincing victory, either by pin or by points.
This has been the steady, rewarding refrain performed by emerging Indian River wrestling talent Jayvion Chandler. The strong, silent grappler has racked up an impressive 30-3 won-lost record through competition on Friday, Jan. 13.
Chandler had compiled a 24-0 record before suffering his first two losses of the season at the 17th Annual Easton New Year’s Brawl tournament on Jan. 6-7. He quickly recovered to win his last five matches and earn a third-place medal in his weight class, performing against top-level talent from schools in Maryland and Virginia.
He previously swept the competition to win his weight class at the Delmar Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 9-10, the Parkside (Md.) Tournament on Dec. 16-17 and the Indian River-hosted Battle at the Beach on Dec. 29-30.
“Jayvion goes into each match with the mindset that he is going to win, regardless of who he is wrestling,” said Indian River High School head wrestling coach Jeff Windish. “This confidence has allowed him to slow the match down and minimize the small mistakes that can change the outcome of a close match.”
“He has really improved this season,” the coach added. “He did very well last year as a ninth-grader competing in a weight class” — 152 pounds — “that is usually dominated by upperclassmen. I believe the experience of wrestling on the varsity level last season, and the reality of missing the state tournament because of a few close matches, really motivated him to work hard during the off-season. You can clearly see that his wrestling skills have improved, but I think the biggest factor in his success this season is his confidence level.”
“I have learned to be patient in my matches and wait for scoring opportunities,” said Chandler, whose team has won four of its five non-tournament matches. “I don’t take unnecessary risks this year, and it has made a big difference.”
As a result of his breakout campaign, Chandler is adding to the success story that is Indian River High School wrestling. “It’s fun being part of a successful program,” he said. “Making the state dual meet as a team last year,” competing against Laurel, “was great, but this year we want to go even further. We have a good group of wrestlers this year, and everyone is working hard.
“It feels good to see my hard work paying off on the mat and in the classroom,” Chandler added. “The younger wrestlers are looking to me as a leader, just like I looked toward the upperclassmen last year.”
According to Windish, Chandler has become a leader in the practice room.
“He and his partners set the pace of practice,” he said. “Their hard work has set a clear example for the other wrestlers to follow. I speak for the whole coaching staff when I say it has been a pleasure having Jayvion in the room the last two years.”
Chandler would say that the scholastic wrestling season is a “grind” and that staying focused is both challenging and important.
“It can be a challenge to stay focused during weeks where I have multiple matches, and I’m going to see different opponents,” said Chandler, a resident of Selbyville. “I try to get better with each practice. My practice partners and I push each other, and that has made me a better wrestler and helps me and my teammates in close matches.”
A three-sport talent
Chandler’s outstanding wrestling season was preceded by his heroics on the football field. The 5-foot-11 two-way performer helped lead the Indians to their second consecutive DIAA Division 1A playoff tournament.
He earned Third Team All Henlopen Conference honors as a swift, hard-hitting cornerback who intercepted two passes, broke up one aerial and made 22 tackles. At tailback, he contributed five rushing touchdowns and nearly 300 yards as a bruising inside runner and lead blocker.
“Jayvion works hard and puts in extra work when others do not,” said wrestling assistant coach Phil Townsend, who is also Chandler’s football head coach. “He has a tremendous amount of athletic ability, and I’m excited to watch him on the field and on the mat during the next two years.”
Chandler, who plans to return this spring as a member of the Indian River track-and-field team, is extremely appreciative of the support he has received from his family and coaches.
“My family has motivated me in many ways,” he said with an enthusiastic gleam in his eyes. “They push me to work hard but also offer me the support I need to be successful.
“Coaches Windish and [Rusty] Wallace have really helped me the last two years,” added Chandler, who also works closely with assistant wrestling coaches Vinny Colombo, Steve Wilkinson and Townsend. “They push me during practice and have helped me develop confidence in my wrestling skills. My practice partners, Evan Forjan, Kyree Knight,” both sophomores, and junior “Angel Mora-Salas have also been a big help in my success this year. We drill well together and want each other to be successful.”