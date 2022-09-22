The softball exploded off the hitter’s bat like it was shot out of a cannon.
The large sphere diminished into a greenish speck as it soared through the air and deep into the unforgiving gap in right-centerfield.
The phrase “extra base hit” wafted through every spectator’s brain.
But the Indian River Indians’ speedy 5-foot-5 centerfielder had other ideas.
Isabelle “Izzy” Wade has never met a fly ball or line drive that she didn’t pursue to the end of the Earth.
Or, at least to the outfield fence.
Wade managed to get an outstanding jump on the hard-hit softball, and her legs churned like they were powering a piston engine.
At the absolute final nanosecond before the ball hit the outfield turf, she stretched out and made a memorable catch that earned her a standing ovation.
The snare prevented a potential rally from tying the score, enabling the Indians to defeat area rival Seaford, 2-0, on Monday, April 25, en route to the 2022 DIAA playoffs.
“It was a scoreless ballgame, and they had runners on base,” said Wade. “I knew that I had to catch the ball, or at least keep it in front of me, so we could get out of the inning. I was just glad that I was able to help our team secure the win.”
“The catch” has been revisited in numerous conversations about Wade after the talented girls’ softball player made her verbal commitment to the University of Lynchburg in Lynchburg, Va. Wade is taking her game to the next level at the NCAA Division III school, which participates in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
“I am so thankful and excited to get the opportunity to play at the collegiate level,” said Wade, a resident of Dagsboro. “You get that feeling like, ‘I did this!’ It’s an amazing feeling. Not only for me, but for my teammates who are also committing” to various colleges.
Sara Powell agreed with Wade’s sentiments. The Indian River girls’ softball head coach spoke of how proud she is of her starting centerfielder.
“Her presence is known everywhere she goes, and I am confident that she will jump right in and be a leader for program,” said coach Powell of the Lynchburg Hornets. “Izzy has tremendous speed, as well as a solid work ethic to improve every day. She is confident in who she is as a person, and what she can bring to the softball diamond.
Powell said she believes Wade “will make a huge impact during her collegiate career. She has taken on her role as a left-handed [slap hitter] very seriously, and will be a hard out this coming season. We are excited to see what she accomplishes as she finishes out her senior season as an Indians’ student athlete.”
Wade compiled a .800 fielding percentage for the 2022 Indians, making 16 putouts and earning Second Team All Henlopen Conference honors. She also was a tough out in the batting order, drawing six walks and scoring 11 runs.
The defensive standout chose the University of Lynchburg because “the local area was familiar to me, and my older brother is an alumnus of the school,” she noted of brother Jordan. “And, their academics and sports programs are competitive,” said the right-handed-throwing Wade, who was born in Lewes.
Wade was recruited by Hornets’ head coach Dawn Simmons and assistant coach Destiny Martinez.
“I met Coach Simmons about a year ago, when I was playing at a tournament in Virginia,” said Wade. “Throughout the year, I visited their school’s campus, attended camps and kept her apprised of my schedule.
“I was able to experience her coaching style,” she added. “When I attended a camp during the summer, she was one of my team’s coaches and was very encouraging.”
Wade, who indicated that she will major in either exercise physiology or sports management at the University of Lynchburg, credited Powell with pushing and challenging her to be an outstanding player and teammate.
Assistant coach Lauren Illian “has worked with me to develop and strengthen my mental game since my minor league days,” she said. IRHS Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann, she noted, “worked through the pandemic to keep us safe and keep the games going. He also helps us, as athletes, to condition properly.”
Wade also credited her parents — her mother, Jackie Wade, and father, Dave Wade — with always being there for her.
“Whether it was extra practices, having catches in the back yard, or traveling most weekends in the summer to play in tournaments, they made it happen while maintaining their work schedules,” said Izzy Wade, whose career goal is to enter the occupational physical therapy field or sports management arena. “They encouraged me to follow my dreams while focusing on my grades.”
She also is quick to credit a number of travel-team coaches who have helped her improve her game.
“I have had some amazing support from my hitting coaches and my TNT Delaware team,” said Wade, who also played girls’ volleyball her first three years at Indian River High School. “Coaches Brian Bomhardt, Chris Smith, Danny Demora, Tom Carey, Pat Shields and George Pechin have continued to push me to grow as a player and develop my best attributes.”