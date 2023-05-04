The Indian River High School girls’ softball team swept its three games last week, all by shutout. The Indians have now won seven straight and eight of their last nine as they eye the Henlopen Conference and DIAA playoffs with an 11-3 overall mark and a 9-1 conference record.
Senior righthander Kinsley Hall improved her won-lost mark to 10-3, extending her single season career high for strikeouts to 178.
Indian River 20, Early College 0
Senior Jaya Shaub smacked four hits and knocked in four runs, while senior Jillian Collins added three safeties and chased across three more runs on Tuesday, May 2. Shaub came within a home run of hitting for the cycle as she collected two singles, a double and a triple to lead a 13-hit attack.
Senior starting pitcher Hall and junior reliever Megan Daisey combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter. Hall struck out six hitters in her two-inning start, while Daisey fanned a career-high nine rival hitters in the final three innings to earn the win.
Indian River 8, North Caroline 0
Junior Macy Blades drilled her second grand-slam homerun of the season, and Shaub went yard for the second time this year to lead the Indians past visiting North Caroline from Maryland.
Blades’ second homer of the year helped ignite a seven-run fourth inning that increased the Green & Gold’s 1-0 lead. Holy Family University commit Lily Hoban ripped three hits, while Blades and University of Mt. Olive commit Hall each added two safeties to lead a 12-hit attack.
Ace righthander Hall struck out 12 while hurling a 2-hit complete game shutout.
Indian River 12, Delmar 0
Sophomore Sophie Scurci ripped her second home run of the season, smacked a double and drove in three runs, leading the Indians to a 12-0 victory over conference Southern Division rival Delmar on Thursday, April 27.
Shaub also knocked in three Indians’ runs with a double and a single, while Hoban and Hall also drilled two-base hits as part of a 14-hit attack. Hoban, Hall and Scurci each scored two runs.
The offensive output was more than enough for Hall, who tossed a two-hit five inning shutout. Her complete gem included 14 strikeouts and a pair of walks, setting a new single-season career high with 159 strikeouts.