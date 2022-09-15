A nanosecond.
The blink of an eye.
That’s how quickly the softball travels from Kinsley Hall’s right hand to home plate.
Let the batter’s ego beware as they attempt to make contact against this kind of heat, traveling upwards of 62 mph.
As a junior this past spring, Hall struck out an eye-popping 163 hitters and compiled an impressive 2.96 earned run average. The First Team All Henlopen Conference and Second Team All DIAA hurler also produced at the plate, with a .429 batting average, three home runs and 25 runs batted in.
As a senior this coming spring, Hall will give future collegiate hitters a glimpse of what’s in store after recently verbally committing to the University of Mount Olive, a private university located in Mount Olive, N.C., that competes in the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas.
“I already feel a weight has been lifted off my chest,” she said on Sept. 8, the day after she made the commitment. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to play the sport I love at the collegiate level. I am so excited for next year. I have been looking forward to this since my T-ball days.”
Hall and her mom, Amy Hall, felt right at home when they toured the campus in late-August, she said.
“Everything was so welcoming,” said Kinsley Hall, a 5-foot-2 hurler who also plays for the IR girls’ field hockey team during the fall and plays Unified basketball during the winter sports season. “The school is just like my hometown, which I love,” she said, referencing her hometown of Frankford. “They also have a very successful team and a motivating and knowledgeable coaching staff. I also have family living in Greensboro, which is not too far away if I ever need anything.”
Hall, who will major in exercise science at UMO, impressed head coach Mandy Sansbury and assistant coach Luke Shamblin when they saw her play this past summer at a Virginia Beach tournament.
“They invited me to their prospect camp, which I really enjoyed,” said Hall. “I also toured the campus and met the team. So far, the coaches have been very supportive and helpful.”
Indian River girls’ softball head coach Sara Powell beamed with pride upon hearing of Hall’s verbal commitment.
“Kinsley is the type of athlete any coach or program would love to have,” said Powell. “Kinsley’s work ethic day in and day out in practices is what separates her from most athletes. She practices the way she competes and gives 100 percent all the time. She also excels in the classroom and among her peers. I can’t wait to see all the things she will accomplish this season on the diamond as a senior!”
Receiving outstanding support
Kinsley has received tremendous support from teachers, coaches and administrators at IRHS and throughout the travel softball community.
“The support I’ve received from pitching and hitting coaches, and of course Todd is truly the reason why I have this opportunity to continue my softball career at the college level,” said Hall, who was born in Seaford, of IRHS Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann. “They have motivated me to work harder than everyone around me, and to push myself to be the best version of myself. I cannot put into words how thankful I am to them.”
Hall is part of a closely-knit family whose members attend virtually every one of her games.
“I wouldn’t know what to do without my family,” she said. “My parents have put so much time and money into softball because they understand the passion I have for this game. My mom takes her vacation time just to attend my softball games. My father,” she added of Chad Hall, “took me to every practice and lesson each week since I was 6 years old. and he also coaches some of my teams. My sister,” she said of Kaylee Hall, “would wake up early every game day just to braid my hair. My grandparents and my Aunt Terra would never miss a game, no matter what they had going on,” Hall added.
“Without the support of my family, my softball experience would’ve been completely different. I have my own fan base at every game. My family will never truly know how much I love them and how much I look forward to playing my heart out every game for them.”