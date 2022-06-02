Four Indian River High School student-athletes from various sports and their counterparts from Smyrna High School have been honored as Under Armour Women of Will players-of-the-game in athletic contests involving the two schools.
The awards occur only when the Indians’ female athletes play against Smyrna’s, since they are the only two high schools in the state of Delaware that are participating in the Women of Will initiative.
Indian River junior volleyball player Mya MacDonald was honored after contributing a game high-tying 15 digs during a 3-1 loss at Smyrna on Sept. 28.
Indian River sophomore girls’ lacrosse attack Kylie Harris was honored after scoring four goals and contributing an assist in the Eagles’ 19-5 triumph on Friday, March 25.
Indians’ freshman girls’ soccer forward Sophia Scurci was honored on Tuesday, April 26, after contributing an assist in the Eagles’ 5-2 triumph.
Indian River junior softball standout Kinsley Hall was honored on May 17 after she drilled a two-run homer in the Eagles’ 9-3 opening-round DIAA playoff win.
In addition, IR senior field hockey and lacrosse player Emma Ruley (12) earned the Women of Will Senior Athlete of the Year award.
“The Women of Will program has been a great benefit to the athletes of Indian River High School, as we have been able to highlight all of the great accomplishments of our female athletes on a state and national level,” said IR Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann. “By empowering our female athletes and highlighting their successes, we are promoting the importance of female athletics.”
Women of Will (WOW) is an organization founded in 2018 as an exclusive women’s high school sports sponsorship powered by BSN Sports and Under Armour. It exists to celebrate athletes’ ability to surmount any obstacle that may be mental, physical or rooted in society’s expectations.
At its core, WOW focused on empowering coaches across the country with performance solutions and a robust female-athletics support system that allows mentors and their athletes to focus on what matters most. That may include changing lives and inspiring the next generation of women to strive for greatness.
Schools that participate in WOW receive resources and support from BNS Sports and Under Armour.
For more information, visit the Women of Will website at https://www.womenofwill.org.my/.