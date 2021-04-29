Founded in 2018, Women of Will (WOW) is an exclusive women’s high school sports sponsorship in a partnership between BSN Sports and Under Armour with a purpose of celebrating “the surmounting of any obstacle, whether mental, physical or rooted in society’s expectations.”
Each year since its inception, the WOW partnership has awarded scholarships to selected graduating female high school seniors whose schools are involved in the program. Indian River High School senior Morgan McGee has been selected as one of the Women of Will graduation award winners for 2021.
McGee, a multiple-sport student-athlete for the Indians, was selected, representatives said, because she embodies the core values of what the scholarship represents — outstanding athletics, superior academics, positive sportsmanship, strong leadership, impactful community service and a “Will to Win.”
Those who know McGee attest to all of those characteristics.
“I was really excited, and I certainly wasn’t expecting it,” McGee admitted of when she first heard she has been selected. “It was really nice to hear that I got it. It’s the first year they’ve ever awarded the scholarship.”
McGee was a senior co-captain for the IR field hockey team in the fall and a member of the state runner-up Unified basketball team in the winter, and has been one of the leading scorers for the girls’ lacrosse team in the spring, while also running for the track team. Just a few weeks ago, McGee led the Indians to a victory on the lacrosse field, and also ran a winning time in the 400-meter sprint for the track team — in the same day!
The WOW program is about empowering coaches across the country with performance solutions and, according to the program website, “a robust female athletics support system that allows them to focus on what matters most — changing lives and inspiring the next generation of women to strive for greatness.”
The scholarship does not come with a lifetime contract with Under Armour, however.
“I wish,” McGee laughed.
McGee will be heading to Delaware Technical Community College after graduation to participate in the state’s SEED program, where she will work toward becoming a respiratory therapist.
For McGee, her positive attitude — not just in her athletic endeavors, but also in her everyday life — certainly echoes the old saying of “where there’s a will there’s a way.” Her selection for this award is certainly more than deserved.