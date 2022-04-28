With the announcement late last week of the rosters for the upcoming 66th annual Delaware Foundation Reaching Citizens (DFRC) Blue-Gold football showcase game, Indian River High School senior Jack Williamson was one of the 72 names on the roster sheet with 36 players assigned to each team.
The game is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 17, at the University of Delaware. The DFRC Blue-Gold game is a wonderful event in that it showcases children and young adults with intellectual disABILITIES from across Delaware — known as Hand-in-Hand Buddies — as well as the First State’s finest high school students that have participated in football, cheerleading, and band, or are recognized as school ambassadors.
“Being selected to play in the Blue-Gold game is an honor,” said Williamson, who also recently signed to continue playing football at Salisbury University. “When I was a freshman, I always wanted to play in the Blue-Gold game because I knew it was the best of the best in the state. It also makes me feel good to be able to help those with disABILITIES, and they also teach me so much about life.”
Williamson is the son of John and Elizabeth Williamson. He will major in Physical Education at Salisbury, while also lining up in the trenches for the Seagulls.
DFRC and the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association (DIFCA) have selected Milford’s Shaun Strickland and Archmere Academy’s John Bellace as the game’s head coaches for the Blue and Gold teams, respectively. Both teams will feature 36 seniors chosen from across the state that displayed outstanding character who are also exceptional football players.
Assisting Coach Strickland on the Gold coaching staff will be Juwon Sivels also from Milford High School, Eston Ennis from Sussex Technical High School, and Brian Timpson and Francis Clark from Appoquinimink High School.
Coach Bellace has selected Ariene Gardner and Omar Richardson from Archmere Academy, Isaiah Mays from Brandywine High School, and Rahsaan Matthews from Howard High School of Technology to assist him to coach the Blue Team.
Woodbridge head coach Marvin Dooley will serve as this year’s Camp Director, and he will be assisted by Hodgson Vo-Tech’s Frank Moffett and Caesar Rodney’s Dan Candeloro. Dr. Tony Glenn is the DFRC Trustee that is overseeing athletics. Newark High’s Jody Russell is serving as the DFRC Blue-Gold Athletic Committee Chairperson, and he is assisted by St. Georges’ John Wilson and Howard’s Dan Ritter.
The very first DFRC Blue-Gold Game took place way back on Aug. 25, 1956. Now, all these years later, nearly 50 public, private, vo-tech, charter and parochial schools from all across the state have open invitations to participate in the annual event of helping to spread the DFRC message of acceptance, ABILITIES, and diversity throughout their communities and schools.
Proceeds from the game as well as the overall Blue-Gold event are used to support programs for individuals with intellectual disABILITIES throughout the state of Delaware. Opening Ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. with the game’s kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m. For more information check out the DFRC website at www.dfrc.org or by calling the DFRC office at (302) 454-2730.