Indian River High School girls’ field hockey, Unified basketball and soccer standout Brynn McCabe was one of six recently-named 2022 DIAA/Harry Roberts Senior Scholar-Athlete award winners announced last week by the DIAA Board of Directors.
The award is named in recognition and memory of Harry Roberts, former superintendent of the Caesar Rodney School District, who served the DIAA on several different committees, and most notably as chair of the DIAA Sportsmanship Committee for many years.
“I am extremely honored to be awarded the DIAA Harry Roberts Senior Scholar-Athlete Award,” said McCabe. “I could not have accomplished this without my parents,” she added of parents Heather and George McCabe, “who pushed me to be the best athlete and student possible. I also want to thank my coaches and teammates who shaped me into the player I am, my teachers for contributing to my academic success, and Todd Fuhrmann for going above and beyond as our athletic director and head athletic trainer at Indian River High School.
“Being a three-sport athlete required a large amount of focus and motivation,” added McCabe. “But I am glad that I learned to manage these activities along with my studies. This skill will help me as I navigate through college coursework towards my eventual professional career.”
McCabe and Conrad’s Ben Williamson were this year’s female and male first-place winners, respectively. Second-place winners were Newark Charter’s Mary Catherine Anson and Ethan Hann-Deschaine of Brandywine. Third-place winners were Concord’s Rylee Waslyn and Flynn Miller of Newark Charter.
“We are honored to award this year’s winners for their athletic leadership, service and dedication to their academics,” said Donna J. Polk, executive director of the DIAA. “We wish all the award winners much success as they become leaders in the community and embark on the next chapter of their lives.
The awards are presented annually by the DIAA based on a student’s academic, athletic and leadership accomplishments. DIAA has named Harry Roberts Senior Scholar-Athlete winners since 1999, with 131 scholarship recipients from 38 different member schools.