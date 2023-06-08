The competition in the sport of golf just keeps getting better and better at the high school level. More and more young student-athletes are picking up the game, and with that, the level of talent is getting stronger.
Case in point: the past three years has been flooded with underclassmen on the top of the leaderboard at the DIAA State Golf Championships. In 2021, Sarah Lydic, then a freshman at Sussex Academy, won the individual state title. In 2022, senior Hannah Lydic was the top performer in helping to lead Sussex Academy to the school’s first-ever team state championship with sister Sarah, as well as Sawyer Brockstedt, both in the Top 5 with her.
This year, Brockstedt moved on to Tower Hill for her sophomore year, while Sarah Lydic transferred down to Indian River for her junior year. Those two were once again heavily favored to be in contention for the state title this year, and both were right there in the end.
IR’s Lydic was third after the first day of competition, firing a 1-under-par at the Baywood Greens golf course in Long Neck on Tuesday, May 30. Then, on Day 2, Lydic shot a 4-over to finish 3-over for the two-day tournament, which was good enough for fourth place in the state. It was her second straight fourth-place finish at the state championship showcase.
Tower Hill sophomore Avery McCrery won the state title with an impressive 8-under score that included a 7-under final round of 65 to win going away. Archmere Academy freshman Meredith Finger was second with a 1-under final score. Her teammate Danielle Higbee — who was the leader after the first day — was third at 2-over-par.
“It was really fun watching these girls battle it out,” said Indian River head coach Billy Wingate. “I don’t think I have ever seen so much talent in high school golf like this. These kids can really play, and I commend them for their dedication to the game. Sarah will be a senior next year, and I know she will be at the top.”
Baywood Greens is a Par 72, with both the Woodside and Waterside courses scoring 36 over their nine holes.
Brockstedt was fifth this year, shooting a 5-over-par to give Tower Hill three girls in the Top 3, which also led them to the state championship when both boys and girls scores were combined.
Tatnall School was second, followed by Archmere, Caesar Rodney and Charter School of Wilmington, to round out the Top 5. Polytech (6th), Salesianum (7th), Sussex Academy (8th) and Cape Henlopen (9th) rounded out the team scoring.
Tatnall School’s Win Thomas (+2) was boys’ individual champion, with teammates Matthew Homer (+3) and Jeffrey Homer (+8) coming in second and third.