They never stopped battling.
That will be the 2023 Indian River High School baseball team’s legacy.
Head coach Steve Longo’s student-athletes rallied from a 6-1 middle-inning deficit to within a run of the visiting Laurel Bulldogs in their DIAA opening-round state baseball tournament play on Thursday, May 25.
But the rally fell just short in a 6-5 setback to the 20th-seed Bulldogs that ended an exciting, colorful season for the Indians.
Sophomore Jace Jarmon’s two-run single in the sixth inning gave the hometown crowd hope. But the Green & Gold were unable to deliver the tying run in the home sixth or seventh innings. They finished their third straight playoff appearance with a record of 14-6.
The 13th-seed Indians began their comeback attempt in the bottom of the fifth inning, on senior Chance Hocker’s RBI-double and a run-scoring base hit by sophomore Chase Ruley.
But Laurel starting pitcher Timmy Jones escaped from the jam, finishing with five innings pitched. He allowed four hits, three runs and three walks, while striking out five. Reliever Ryan Webb pitched the final two frames to earn the save after allowing two hits, two walks and two walks while fanning two.
Laurel (11-7) grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second inning, against Indians’ starter Hocker. The Bulldogs scored two runs on an IR error, and junior Royce Scotten drove in the third run with an RBI-single.
The Indians cut the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the second, when freshman Dylan Grise reached base on an error.
The Bulldogs padded their lead to 6-1 in the fifth on senior Brady Lee’s RBI single, a wild pitch and an errant throw.
Hocker struck out four while allowing two hits, three runs and a walk in his two innings of work. Ruley hurled four innings, allowing three hits, three runs and two walks while fanning five. Grise pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out two and walking one.