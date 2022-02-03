He could brag.
Oh, could he brag.
He could boast about a body of work that is highlighted by more than 440 victories at Indian River High School since he became its boys’ and girls’ head soccer coach in 2005.
The accomplished coach and teacher could also gloat about leading his student-athletes to three DIAA Division II soccer championships in eight seasons from 2013 and 2020.
He might also mention — with just a lilt of pride in his voice — the multitude of boys’ and girls’ soccer players whom he has sent on to college, and to successful lives.
But none of those impressive accomplishments have gone to Steve Kilby’s head. His persona remains humble and understated.
“We certainly have had some great teams, and I have put a lot of time and energy into our boys’ and girls’ programs,” Kilby said recently. The phrase “‘It takes a village’ has come to mind so many times over the years. This high school has the good fortune to have River Soccer Club locally, which was started by Howard Gerken.
“I have been involved at River Soccer for 17-plus years and have had the good fortune to work with so many players who continue to play at the high school level,” added Kilby, whose son Patrick Kilby is the highly-respected head soccer coach for the Cape Henlopen High boys’ and girls’ teams. “Those players generally funnel into our soccer teams” at Indian River High School “So our success here has a lot to do with our community. I cannot take full credit,” he said of the Indians’ ongoing success.
Kilby attempts to share this mindset with his athletes. He constantly impresses upon each of them the importance of bringing this level of their shared value system to every practice, game, and classroom.
“Winning is why you play any sport, but I try to make sure that we understand it is important to win or lose with class,” said Kilby, who teaches the Introduction to Business and Marketing curriculum at IR.
“If we recognize that we are the superior team on any given day — that we can win maybe 7-0 instead of 10-0 or 12-0 — and still improve as players and as a team, hopefully, our players take away an understanding of sportsmanship and compassion as individuals. If we lose, the loss probably has more to do with us than our opponent,” he said, and then they need to “figure out our issues.”
More success than ‘issues’
Kilby’s teams have had much more success than “issues,” as he puts it. His boys’ sides have compiled a 252-56-11 won-lost-tied mark during the autumn, while the girls’ squads have gone 190-52-1 in springtime.
Although his girls have not yet won a Delaware state title, they are the only DIAA Division II school to reach the state finals twice. The ladies have won 18 Henlopen Conference Southern Division regular-season flags.
Kilby’s IR boys’ and girls’ teams have reached the state finals eight times, and none of his Indians’ teams have ever suffered a losing campaign under his direction.
In addition, his boys’ teams have captured 15 Henlopen Conference regular-season titles and eight conference playoff titles, and have reached the state finals six times. In 2012, his boys’ contingent became the only Division II public school program to reach the state finals in the open format, before losing 4-0 to Salesianum.
Aggressive and up-tempo playing style
Kilby is not a screamer, nor does he lead by crisis or histrionics. Rather, he remains a quiet, purposeful leader. Ironically, he preaches a style of play in direct contrast to this type of personality.
Both Indian River teams play a very aggressive, up-tempo game. Each IR athlete performs with an unparalleled sense of purpose at their respective position.
During their most recent championship season, in 2020, the boys approached each match with a voracious hunger to challenge for the ball, to steal the sphere, and to advance the orb at breakneck speed along the wings and through midfield.
Their transition culminated in a barrage of passes upfield. Their playing style created numerous set pieces in the form of corner kicks and direct free kicks, not to mention countless diagonal crosses into the box in front of the opponents’ goal.
It was no surprise that they compiled a 14-2-0 record (losing twice to Milford, the Henlopen Conference Northern Division champion) en route to defeating Newark Charter, 2-1 in the DIAA championship match.
The girls followed suit and, like the boys, dominated the opposition, controlling the ebb and flow of nearly every minute of most matches. They particularly strived to excel at the intangibles of the game to ensure their success on a daily and nightly basis. The ladies compiled a 13-3-0 mark, losing 1-0 in the state semifinals to eventual DIAA Division II champion Caravel Academy.
Drawing on knowledge from a structured upbringing
Throughout his coaching career, Kilby has drawn on what he learned and experienced in a structured upbringing. Born in the village of Sculthorpe in the English county of Norfolk, Kilby spent his ninth- and 10th-grade years attending Upper Heyford High School near the U.S. Air Force base at which his father, Charles Kilby, was stationed as part of a NATO deployment. It was at the Upper Heyford Royal Air Force base that Kilby’s dad, an American, had met his mother, who is English.
As a freshman and sophomore, Kilby played soccer, (American) football and basketball. He also played soccer for the Bicester Town Football Club’s under-16 side and for the Oxfordshire under-18 club.
After his family moved to Portsmouth, N.H., Kilby studied and played soccer during his final two years, graduating from Portsmouth High School in 1978. He also played soccer for two years at the University of New Hampshire, graduating with a degree in general studies. Kilby also earned a bachelor’s degree in management and administration from the University of the State of New York Regents College (Albany, N.Y.) and his master’s degree in education at Wilmington College.
Kilby holds a United States Soccer Federation National “C” license, and one for National Youth Soccer. In addition to heading the boys’ and girls’ programs at Indian River High School, he also served as the River Soccer Club’s director of coaching from 2005 to 2017.
The respected teacher and coach has learned a few things during his impressive tenure. In fact, Kilby insists that the single most useful lesson that he’s become versed in as a coach is “to listen more.
Student athletes, he said, “have different situations, and we need to have a better understanding of each player’s individual dynamic regarding their environment, while still having to hold all accountable to our standards,” he said. “In addition,” he said he’s noted that “if you coach anything, read John Wooden’s book ‘Wooden on Leadership.’”
Crediting his father and coach
Kilby credits two strong adult role models among those who have had a profound effect on him. “Coach [Greg] Pickard, my soccer coach at Upper Heyford High School and a former SAS [Special Air Service] officer in the Royal Army, would always emphasize that you are responsible for you,” said Kilby. He would say, “‘If you take care of your business, you become an asset to the team. And the team becomes a whole.’ My father used to say, ‘Are you a talker or a doer?’ My dad felt that actions [spoke] louder than words.
“I try to send similar messages to my players,” added Kilby. “Our team is not about you, it’s about us. So we need to have a similar mindset. I always advise [the student athletes] to stay away from social media, to not concern themselves with the hyperbole.” He said he advises athletes to “just focus on what you can control.”
Those student-athletes appear to be getting his message, loud and clear.
“Our 2021 girls’ team had an incredible season,” he said of the team reaching the semifinals, “and we return an extremely solid group of players that should present the base for a really strong team, especially in our defense and midfield,” Kilby said. “We need to find some players to fill the holes left by Sia Diakos and Izzy Binko, who are now scoring goals at Wilmington University and University of Maryland Baltimore County.”
Returning players for the 2022 Indians girls’ soccer team include seniors Hanna Bird, Hannah Bird (no relation), Emma Rickards, Brynn McCabe, Madison Tipton and Chloe Beam; juniors Kendall Cathell, Carley Topper, Bella Scurci and Lizett Cordoba; and sophomores Shailyn Carney, Addison Jerns, Alex Davidson, Madison Neal, Lilah Hanley and Riley Hurd.
The 2021 boys’ team won another Henlopen Conference regular season title but suffered an early playoff exit by dropping a 3-1 quarter final verdict to Delmar.
“That was what would be considered a successful year by most teams, and I recognize that we had what would be considered a really good record,” said the coach. “I hope that the team’s early exit throws some light on the returning players,” in that “they really need to commit to the team and recognize the great potential they have.”
Last fall’s IR boys’ squad included seniors Reece Stone, Blake Morgan, Dane Shuart, Sergia Parada, Tristen Hood and Elvin Velasquez; juniors Jordan Illian, Parker Steele, Evan Peterson, Sam Kerneklian, Caleb Galbreath and Connor Bird; sophomores Jose Savala, brothers Luke and Cole Veirs, Shane Carroll, Joseph Cordoba; and freshmen Deny Cruz, Dominic Delaney and Kai Kelley.