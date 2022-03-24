One style does not fit every athlete.
That is the most important lesson that Indian River High School boys’ and girls’ track-and-field head coach Bob Hahn has learned during his career.
Different types of athletes require different approaches.
A brief, fatherly chat might work for one student-athlete, while a strictly worded message might be in order for another. One athlete responds to a fire-and-brimstone monologue, while another might be inspired by a positive compliment.
“Every athlete is different, which makes it important for a coach to adapt their teaching and coaching tactics to best fit the individual while still keeping the team’s core expectations and values intact,” said Hahn. “Athletes come out for track-and-field with different goals. Some want to pursue competing in athletics at the next level, while others are just trying something new to get out of the house and be active. We still hold all athletes accountable for their actions and expect them to give a 100 percent effort.
“As a coach,” Hahn added, “I try to take into account their differences and understand that a variety of tactics will be needed to push the athletes out of their comfort zone in order to help them grow, but not so much that they lose confidence or their drive to compete.”
This diverse approach to each athlete is tightly aligned with a sport that has a variety of athletes competing in a wide range of competitive events that require running, jumping and throwing skills.
The sport’s name is derived from where the events take place — on a running track for the running, and on a grass field for the throwing activities and for some of the jumping events. The jumps take place with track runways and padded landing areas, including sandpits for horizontal jumps and foam mats for vertical jumps.
Track events include sprints (100, 200 and 400 meters), distances (800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters), relay races (4-by-100, 4-by-200, 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 meters), the shuttle hurdle relay, and hurdles (100 meters for girls, 110 meters for boys and 300 meters for both).
Field events feature skills for jumping (long, triple and high jumps, and the pole vault) and throwing (shotput and discus).
Developing well-rounded student-athletes
Hahn brings a profound philosophy to his role.
“I want to help develop well-rounded male and female student athletes — through the use of athletic endeavors — into strong family, community and team members,” he said. “I want to help them learn how to set realistic goals for sports and for life. And I strive to work with them to help them achieve their personal bests while supporting them any way that I can. My favorite message to student-athletes is to do everything with a purpose. I tell them, ‘Your time as an athlete is limited, so don’t waste it.’”
Hahn’s notable coaching achievements began in 2011, when he joined the Indian River football coaching staff and helped them capture the DIAA state title.
“I’ve had the privilege of coaching multiple individual state champions and medal winners in track and field,” he said. “Additionally, I’m very fortunate to have had former athletes come back to the program to join the coaching staff or volunteer their time to assist with running meets.”
Those who have returned to help include Keiosha Shelton, Katelyn Jenson, Trayona Nock, Davon Justice, Kashid Waples, Jalen Griffin and Michael Longoria.
Hahn was born in the Bucks County village of Washington’s Crossing, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia. A 2001 graduate of Council Rock High School (Newtown, Pa.), he earned his teacher’s certification and a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology at West Chester University in 2006. He later earned his master’s degree in health and wellness education in 2019, online at the American College of Education.
Hahn played football and ran track at Council Rock from 1998 to 2001, and also played football from 2001 to 2005 at West Chester. After graduation, he began teaching in the Cape Henlopen School District and was an assistant football coach for the Vikings’ varsity contingent from 2006 to 2009. He also coached track and field at Beacon Middle School in Lewes from 2007 to 2010.
Surrounded by strong assistant coaches
Since 2011, Hahn has served as an assistant football coach in charge of the offensive and defensive lines, and head track-and-field mentor at Indian River High.
He describes his coaching style as one in which “I surround myself with a great staff and trust them in their disciplines to help the athletes develop into the best individuals they can be,” he noted. “I try to establish an overall culture that is fun and includes the athletes’ input, and we hold them accountable for their actions. One of the ways we do this is by goal-setting, both for individuals and the team. Athletes write goals that are revisited throughout the season if they start to fall off.”
Hahn’s coaching staff includes Colin Crandell as the long-distance runners’ mentor, Brain Florek for athletes who compete in throwing events, Robert Bishop for the team’s pole vault participants, and Kelosha Shelton as assistant coach.
A bright outlook for 2022
The IR track-and-field team is coming off a memorable 2021 season, said Hahn.
“We had great teams last year that progressed and exceeded expectations, both on team and individual levels,” said the coach, who also teaches physical education at Phillip C. Showell Elementary School in Selbyville. “We set 12 new school records by the boys’ and girls’ teams.
“For the 2022 season, Cole Brickman will be looking to continue battling as one of the top hurdlers in the state,” Hahn added of the junior. Fellow junior “Hayden Hall will also be looking to have a strong season coming off of last year, where he qualified for four individual events at the [DIAA] state meet — pole vault, high jump, triple jump and long jump. A sleeper in the sprints is Ashton Stephens,” another junior, who battled through injuries last season.
This year’s 27-member Indian River High boys’ team also includes seniors Elvin Velasquez, Clifton Toomey and Dalton Hall; juniors Donovan Roos, Chase Sims, Jonathan Stern and Cole Donnelly; sophomores Alex Butts, Dylan Everett, Alex Gomez, Evan Tietz, Caleb Rodgers, Alex Arnold, Jayon Chandler and Collin Stephens; and freshmen Jayvion Chandler, Leo Chester, Brandon Diaz, Cade Donnelly, Joseph Greathouse, Gavin Harrell, Jacob Massey, Aiden Twigg, and Zhen Wu.
On the 19-person girls’ side this year, Hahn said senior Alexis Pszczola and juniors Sydney Deery and Bella Scharp will be leading one of the strongest squads that Indian River has had in a long time.
“Led by sophomores Brynn Crandell in the distance events and Alaina Strates in the throwing events, this class looks to rewrite the record books at Indian River while making runs at state. I’m looking forward to a great season.”
The current girls’ squad also includes junior Aniyah Blake; sophomores Lilly Johnson, Grace Robinson, Meagan Moore, Heather Smyth and Alisa Tyre; and freshmen Gabriel Young, Stella Yanek, Sage Delrico, Torrence Brickman, Terra Berkheimer and Ashly Benavides.
Having a positive impact on Coach Hahn
Hahn said he is indebted to those who have had a profound impact on him as a coach and teacher.
“Everyone that has coached me, or coached [with] me has had some impact on how I [teach],” he said. “My grandfather was a college kinesiology professor, as well as a college head football and boxing coach. I grew up with a love of sports, and his guidance steered me toward this profession.
“My parents also had a huge impact on me,” Hahn added. “They taught me the value of hard work and perseverance. I have also always been driven by the stories of athletes and individuals who were willing to outwork their opponents.”