There are so many different experiences a student-athlete gets to be a part of when playing a sport for four years. There can be a number of different accolades, wins, losses, points, and potentially championships. Few are afforded the opportunity that Indian River High School senior Le’Anya Garrison was fortunate enough to experience last Saturday, March 19, as she participated in the annual Blue-Gold All-Star game.
It was the first time in the game’s history that both the boys’ and the girls’ games were each played with four 12-minute quarters. The results of that time increase brought about two high-scoring affairs.
In the girls’ contest, the Gold team won by a score of 102-91. Garrison scored three fourth-quarter points for the winning side. Lake Forest’s Gabrielle Almonte was the game’s Mort Kimmel Memorial Game MVP with her game-high 20 points. Five different Gold team members scored in double-figures overall.
‘When I found out I was selected for the Blue-Gold game, I was shocked,” admitted Garrison, who was a four-year starter for the IR girls’ team. “At first, I wasn’t going to do it, but then I was like it’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing. The experience was everything i dreamed of when it was time to play basketball. It was amazing.”
Garrison was joined in the game by 31 other Delaware high school seniors. Her teammates on the Gold team included Cape Henlopen’s Morgan Mahoney, Mehkia Applewhite and Julia Saleur; Caravel Academy’s India Johnston and Taylor Wilkins; Lake Forest’s Almonte and Karly Cain; Delmarva Christian’s Kaela Mitchell and Sierra Troyer; Caesar Rodney’s Stacey Deputy, Nubia Estwick and Teri Bell; Seaford’s Keziah Purnell; and Polytech’s Samantha Rivera. The Gold team was coached by Delmarva Christian’s Jedidah Roach.
The Blue team was coached by Eileen Voltz from Charter School of Wilmington. She brought along with her Emma Brown from CSW. The Blue team also featured Rory Ciszowski (St. Elizabeth), Abby Meredith (Sanford School), Amiya Carroll (Sanford School), Riley Hevelow (Newark Charter), Lauren Kim (Archmere), Sophie Kirby (Tatnall), Emani Lucas-Davis (Delcastle), Ja’Mai Benson (Mount Pleasant), Margo Gramiak (Wilmington Friends), Ella Gordon (Ursuline), Kate MacLennan (Padua), Kiana Frawley (Conrad), Cha’Niyah Dunston-Mason (A.I. DuPont) and Ni’yonna Saunders (Hodgson Vo-Tech).
“The highlights for me is when we all just clicked,” Garrison continued of her experience. “Me not knowing any of them besides competing against a couple, [it] was fun actually being able to play with them.”
She will carry the memory of playing in the game with her, and it will always hold a piece of her heart, she said, just like her time playing on the hardwoods at IR.
“My best memories from being on the IR hardwood floor would be all the effort I put in no matter if we won or loss,” said Garrison, who is the daughter of Tynessa Garrison and Linwood Nocks. “Also, having my great games where I would score over 20 points. I just want to say, ‘Thank you’ to everyone who rooted for me and us girls, no matter the circumstances of the game. Again, thank you.”
Garrison is still undecided on her future after high school, but she does have options available to her. She does not plan to continue her playing career at the next level.
Off the Ball
The All-Star Showcase featured a 3-point shooting contest pitting Cape’s Morgan Mahoney from the Gold girls’ team against William Penn senior Gabriel Valmond from the Blue boys’ squad. The two had a shoot-off in which Valmond wound up edging out Mahoney to win the event.
The Slam Dunk Contest was won by the Blue team’s Darius Brown Jr., a senior from Howard High School.
In the boys’ game, the Gold team outlasted the Blue squad by a score of 128-120. The Mort Kimmel Memorial Game MVP went to Valmond for his game-high 34 markers, despite coming up on the short-side of the scoreboard.
The Gold team was coached by Smyrna’s Andrew Mears. The team consisted of Elisha Gregory (Smyrna), Javier White (Laurel), Kenny Newton (Woodbridge), Emanuel McCrea-Mosley (Woodbridge), Tyrese Fortune (Seaford), Messiah Antwi (Caesar Rodney), Keyon Scott (Dover), Majesti Carter (Smyrna), Craig Williams (Caesar Rodney), Elijah Sessoms (Dover), Nifere Griffin (Laurel), Jordan Norman (Milford), Devin DeMoe (Smyrna), Brandon Graves (St. Andrews) and Francis Koblish (St. Andrews).
The Blue team featured Justin Molen (Salesianum), De’mere Hollingsworth (Howard), Ivan Martin (A.I. DuPont), Daniel Starkey (Wilmington Christian School), Jabri White (St. Mark’s), Marc Handy (A.I. DuPont), Darius Brown Jr. (Howard), Jordan Green (Delaware Military Academy), Kyle Rawls (St. Elizabeth), Sam Walsh (Salesianum), Ahmodrion Jones (Delcastle), Davis Bland (Tower Hill), Caleb Sales (Tatnall), Evan Sparks (Middletown), Kharee Wicks-Tillery (Concord), and Gabriel Valmond (William Penn). The team was coached by Salesian’s Taylor Trevisan.
This year’s game had two beneficiaries of the proceeds from the contest — the American Cancer Society and the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (DIBCA) scholarship fund.