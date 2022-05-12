The goal wasn’t particularly spectacular.
Max Forrey’s 10-foot shot hit the back of the Lake Forest net, culminating a left-to-right sweep to give visiting Indian River a 7-3 first-quarter lead en route to a dominant 19-9 Henlopen Conference South Division victory over the Spartans on Wednesday, May 4.
But the third goal of Forrey’s five-goal performance etched his name into the school’s boys’ lacrosse record books forever as the junior attackman registered his 100th career goal.
Five days later, on Monday, May 9, IR senior Reece Stone also hit the century mark with the winning goal that broke a 10-10 tie in a 12-10 victory over visiting Delmar and kept the Indians in the Henlopen Conference South Division championship race with Sussex Academy.
Forrey and Stone have joined Indian River alums George Martin (Class of 2017) and William “Cole” Josetti (Class of 2018) as the only players in IR boys’ lacrosse history to score 100 career goals.
“It kind of surprised me, because in the first quarter I was trying to go for it. I was trying too hard,” said Forrey. Then, head coach David Spencer “told me to settle down and take it play by play. He told me to relax.” Once the 100th goal went in, “I felt instant happiness.”
“Scoring that goal and achieving a milestone like this was a great feeling, but we’re not finished yet,” added Forrey, who had been nominated for Delaware Player of the Week honors for the week of May 2-6. “There is still some unfinished business to take care of. We are on a vision quest” to win the South Division.
The moment was “bittersweet” for Forrey’s father, Indians’ assistant coach Shane Forrey.
“I kept thinking about the picture in his room of Max when he first picked up a lacrosse stick,” said Coach Forrey. “And we know how much time he puts in at ‘the wall,’” he said of the structure at IRHS that lacrosse players use for working on their skills. “He’s always honing his skills, and it can be tedious and boring. But he’s the kind of player who always challenges himself. He’s really coming into his own. He’s feeling his own way.
“Max has fluid, soft hands, and he knows where (rivals’) checks are coming from,” added Coach Forrey. “He knows when to bait defenders and pull back, and to maintain control.”
Seconds after Forrey’s 100th career goal was fished out of the Spartans’ net, an official brought the ball to Spencer, who had prepared for the moment by storing an extra sphere in his pocket. Spencer quickly handed the artifact to Coach Forrey for safekeeping.
Forrey was also honored by IR Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann prior to Monday’s game against Delmar.
“Max is an unbelievably hard worker and a true student of the game,” said Spencer. “It is a pleasure to coach him, and I am very proud of him. As good as he is, he is always looking to take the next step in his game to improve. He has outstanding leadership skills and is a player that we can trust in any situation. His play has been outstanding for us this year, and I’m so happy that I get to coach him for another year after this.
“Max has the tools and ability to be one of the best players to ever come through our program,” added Spencer. “It’s going to be a fun ride watching him continue to develop his game and see how far he can go. We’re lucky to have him.”
Assistant Coach Forrey said his son will have his sights set on possibly surpassing Martin and Josetti during his senior year, in 2023. Martin accumulated a total of 178 career goals, while Josetti tallied 153 career markers.
Stone also etches name into IR record book
Stone was also “squeezing the stick” during the early going at Lake Forest in anticipation of also achieving triple digits for career goals at IR.
Like Forrey, Stone settled in to finish that game with 8 goals and needed just four more to hit the century mark.
Against Delmar, Stone and Forrey scored early, and IR enjoyed a 3-0 lead after the first quarter. But the Wildcat defense stiffened considerably and denied Stone access to the attack lanes that have served as his conduit to 61 goals this year.
“Delmar is a great defensive team, and we knew that we would have to play a fundamentally sound team offense to win,” said Stone. “We had some great moments as a team going on that three-goal run in less than one minute,” taking a 7-4 lead into halftime. “Now that we are entering the last part of our season, the offense is starting to click. It’s playing more as a team, which has created more opportunities for all of us.”
The Indians (9-4) have averaged 19 goals per game in their last seven outings, winning six of them to climb back into the playoff race.
After Delmar rallied to take its first lead of the game, 10-9 in the fourth quarter, Stone decided to literally take the game into his own capable hands.
He scored twice on quick rushes through the slot — his third and fourth of the game — within a two-minute span, to give IR the lead for good with 3:41 left in regulation.
Stone joined Forrey, Martin and Josetti as the only players in IR boys’ lacrosse history to reach the century mark in career goals.
“Reece is a terrific talent for us and has been since his freshman year,” said Spencer. “He used to be a defensive midfielder, and when he came to me and asked to play offense, I was a little skeptical at first. But he quickly won me over with his play and has since become one of the better midfielders in the state. He combines great stickwork, vision, athleticism and hustle. Most importantly, he has heart. He loves the game and you can see” that, he said, because he “plays hard and fast, the way a good lacrosse player should play. The sky’s the limit” for Stone. “He will only improve playing for Mary Washington. I have loved being his coach for the past four years.”
Forrey added his fifth of the game, a team-leading 68th for the season and 107th of his career less than two minutes later, to provide insurance.
“Going into this game, I knew I had the chance to hit 100 goals,” said Stone. “With that being said, all I cared about was winning. The opportunity to score the tying goal and then the winning goal while hitting my 100th career goal was astronomical. Individual achievements are outstanding, but to be able to celebrate a win while hitting individual marks is even better. I couldn’t thank my teammates and my coaches enough.”