The Indian River High School football team lost 21-0 to Delmar on Nov. 28, but it wasn't because of a lack of effort from their defense. T.J. Burke (#55), Ashton Stephens (#2) and Reagan Dunn (#16) converge on Delmar running back Kendric Jones during a play in the first half. Chance Hocker (#39) and Wesley Brockson (#15) were also in on the play.