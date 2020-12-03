Penalties and turnovers. Mental and physical mistakes. All can spell doom for a team throughout the course of an athletic competition.
The Indian River High School football team ran the gamut of those issues last week in a 21-0 loss to Delmar on Nov. 28. It was the final home game of the season for the Indians, who now see their record at 3-3 with one final game against Lake Forest this Friday, Dec. 4.
Seven turnovers and six penalties coupled with several missed assignments along the offensive line were the deciding factors in the loss to Delmar. Of the seven turnovers, six came by way of fumble. Taking care of the football in the ground game has plagued the Indians throughout much of this season.
“They are a good defense, and we knew that coming into it,” IR head coach Phillip Townsend said of Delmar. “They have some All-State players along that defensive line that are hard to move. We just didn’t get the job done. Turnovers killed us. I felt like as soon as we got something going [offensively], we turned the ball over. We were down in the red zone, and we fumble the ball.”
The Indians actually out-produced the Wildcats in total offense, but both defenses really performed well in the game. IR accumulated 117 yards of total offense to Delmar’s 94.
All told, both defenses combined to force 11 turnovers in the game.
“I thought defensively, we played very well again,” Townsend continued. “We got some three-and-outs. I don’t think they should have scored 21 on us, but they were able to take advantage of some of our mistakes when we gave them a short field.”
Dalton Hall led the Indians with just 32 yards on 14 carries, while brother Hayden Hall had 24 stripes on just seven carries. Ashton Stephens picked up 13 yards on four rushes, and Ben Cordrey returned to the lineup with 21 yards on 8 attempts.
Senior quarterback Tyler Bowen was 4-for-10 passing the ball for 36 yards and one interception, but he was under constant pressure on his blind side from various different Delmar defenders. That pressure led to the interception as well as three Bowen fumbles.
Cordrey, Stephens, Evan Coy and Jonathan Stern each had a reception.
Defensively, IR held Delmar to those 94 yards of total offense, with 87 coming on the ground.
Hayden Hall had a team-high six tackles for IR, while Stephens added five tackles and a fumble recovery. John Williamson and Lucas Weber each contributed five tackles with Ivory Richardson picking up a tackle and two fumble recoveries.
The Indians will look to close out the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign with a road contest against the Spartans of Lake Forest this week. LF comes into the contest with a 1-3 record with results from their most recent game against Milford (on Monday, Nov. 30) not available as of press time. Live action and results from the game can be found on the Coastal Point Sports Facebook page.