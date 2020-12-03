Just a freshman, Brynn Crandell is already establishing herself as one of the all-time bests at Indian River High School. So far this season, Crandell has been winning practically every race she has entered.
Last Saturday, Nov. 28, at Killens State Park, Crandell added yet another win to her stellar season as she won the Henlopen Athletic Conference Cross Country Girls Championship with her time of 19:10. Add that to the Sussex County Cross Country Girls Championship she won just a few days prior on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Crandell has completed the first two legs of cross country’s Triple Crown for this year.
Again, she’s just a freshman!
“This is crazy,” Crandell said after the county championship win at the Sand Hill Sports Complex in Georgetown. “If you would have asked me two year ago where I’d be right now, I would have never guessed this. It’s just crazy to think about. I didn’t really have that many expectations, but I remember during the summer that I wanted to break 20 (minutes) by my senior year. So, my goals have really had to adjust more as I’ve run more.”
Crandell’s official conference-winning time of 19:10.3 was 25 seconds better than the second-place finisher Josephine Ledford from Lake Forest, and 50 seconds faster than Cape Henlopen’s Katie Kuhlman, who finished third.
With just two girls on the IR girls team this year, Crandell and teammate Heather Smyth — also just a freshman — have been working out with each other, and with their boys’ teammates all season long to push each other.
“This was the first race where I’ve had to lead and set the pace myself because usually there’d be a guy out in front of me,” Crandell added at the county race. “I mean it’s been good that I’ve been learning how to pace myself, and at the practices the guys do really push us pretty good.”
Smyth turned in a time of 28:12 at the HAC championship meet, which saw her finish in 60th place.
Cape Henlopen won the overall team championship with a score of 53 thanks to three girls finishing inside the Top 10. Kuhlman (2nd), Mia Nuebling (8th), and Ariana Adili-Khams (10th).
Caesar Rodney was second in the team standings with 76 points, and Milford (95), Sussex Tech (98), and Smyrna (103) rounded out the Top 5.
On the boys’ side of the race, IR’s Declan Burke and R.J. Senseny crossed the finish line in 9th and 10th place with their times of 17:24 and 17:29, respectively. Ben Spencer finished strong in 24th place with an 18:14, while Colin Hudson was 30th at 18:48.
The Indians finished 4th in the team standings with 113 points.
Like their female counterparts, the Cape Henlopen. Vikings took the boys overall championship with 39 points. Caesar Rodney was 2nd with 61 points, and Polytech was 3rd with 62 points.
Polytech’s Kenneth Guy won the race with a 16:20 with teammate Matt Gatune right behind him in 2nd place at 16:28. CR’s Blaise Moyer was 3rd at 16:36, while Cape’s Ethan Edery (16:48) and Ryan Baker (16:55) completed the Top 5.
The 2020 DIAA State Cross Country Championships will be back at Killens Pond State Park on Saturday, Dec. 5. Results from the race can be found on the Coastal Point Sports Facebook page.