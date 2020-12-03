Indian River High School freshman Brynn Crandell is flanked by her coaches, Colin Crandell (left) and Rick Hundley (right) after winning the 2020 Henlopen Athletic Conference individual girls cross country championship on Nov. 28 at Killens Pond State Park. As the first IR girls' cross country runner to win both the Sussex County and HAC championships, she would next look for the cross country triple crown when she runs in the DIAA championship on Dec. 5 at Killens Pond.