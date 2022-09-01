“If you want to do a few small things right, do them yourself. If you want to do great things and make a big impact, learn to delegate.”
— John C. Maxwell, American author
Life is much different at the top.
Molly Chamberlin-Lundy learned that reality during her first few days as the new head coach of the Indian River High School girls’ field hockey team.
That’s when she went from being a turnkey provider of every task one could imagine in support of the head coach during the last six seasons to becoming the head honcho who cannot afford to get bogged down by minutiae.
It became the single most useful lesson that she’s learned in her impressive 11-year coaching career.
“I’ve learned a lot of lessons as a coach, including being patient, managing your emotions and the importance of building relationships with your players,” said Chamberlin-Lundy, who served as IR’s lead assistant during the past six seasons. “But one important lesson I’ve learned already this season as head coach is to learn to delegate, and to stop trying to do everything myself. It’s important to have a good staff you can trust. And so far, my assistants have been incredible, and the booster-club parents have been awesome.
“They knew I wasn’t sure about taking the head coaching position because of all of the paperwork and behind-the-scenes stuff that has to be done,” added Chamberlin-Lundy, who celebrated her marriage to Jordan Lundy during a recent late-August wedding ceremony. So the parents and booster-club members, she said, “have basically been offering to do it all, and I can’t thank them enough for that. It allows me to focus on the actual coaching, which is great.”
Chamberlin-Lundy emphasized that her coaching philosophy is steeped in “maximizing each player’s ability, character and confidence. If I can do that, the whole team will benefit and be successful,” she said. “My favorite message to our student athletes is to practice hard, play hard, have fun and love the game.”
An impressive coaching background
Lundy brings an impressive résumé to her first high school head coaching job. She spent four seasons as the field hockey coach at Millsboro Middle School before becoming the Indian River High lead assistant for head coach Jodi Stone in 2016. Under the guidance and leadership of coaches Stone and Chamberlin-Lundy, the Indians reached the 2019 state championship game against eventual champ Delmar.
The coaching tandem of Stone and Chamberlin-Lundy made the postseason in each of their five seasons together. Their teams posted a 52-25-4 record from 2016 through 2020, before Stone announced her retirement prior to the 2021 campaign.
Chamberlin-Lundy is extremely popular with her student-athletes, instructing them in an enthusiastic manner. She draws upon the lessons she learned during her own highly successful student-athlete career at Indian River.
She was a standout performer in two sports, earning First Team All State kudos as a soccer player and First Team All Henlopen Conference honors in field hockey.
“It’s funny because field hockey was my second sport, and soccer was my main sport,” said Chamberlin-Lundy, who also played club soccer at the University of Delaware, of her younger years. “As I got older, I got burned out from soccer, whereas field hockey was still fun for me. If you had told me 10 years ago that I’d be the Indian River field hockey head coach, I probably would have laughed. But field hockey has definitely become my passion.”
Born in Dagsboro, Chamberlin-Lundy graduated from IRHS in 2007. She earned a degree in health and physical education, graduating from the University of Delaware in 2012.
The new Indian River girls’ field hockey head coach gives credit to two people who have made a profound impact on her as a coach and teacher.
“My dad is the whole reason why I got into sports, which led to my becoming a coach,” said Chamberlin-Lundy, who teaches physical education at Selbyville Middle School, of her father, Rick Chamberlin. “Anytime I’m entering a season and I need an assistant to help me out, he’s always there.
“Pattiva Cathell has also had a profound impact on me,” added Chamberlin-Lundy. “She was my coach in high school and was really hard on us, but I learned a lot from her. She’s also the reason I started coaching field hockey at Millsboro Middle School during my first year of teaching. Now, we get to coach alongside each other, and we’ve had a lot of success together.”
In addition to Cathell, Chamberlin-Lundy is assisted by Fabrea McCray, junior varsity head coach Stepanie Tietmeyer, and volunteers Carrie Subity and Vivianna Davila.