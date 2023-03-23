Brendon Bradford made his selection count.
The Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association Gold team selection from Indian River High School contributed 15 points and four rebounds to the Gold contingent’s 155-150 triumph over the Blue squad last Saturday, March 18, in the annual Blue-Gold all-star game at Dover High School.
Proceeds from the game will benefit the American Cancer Society and the DIBCA scholarship fund.
Bradford shrugged off the pressure of the moment and drained two free-throws with :04 remaining to seal the triumph.
“Brendon played well, and he looked very comfortable,” said Indian River boys’ basketball head coach Devin Mann. “He shot the ball well and had fun playing with his all-star peers. He also stepped up to the challenge and played solid defense.”
Bradford was one of 15 selections to the Gold, or South boys’ squad, whose student-athletes attend schools in Kent and Sussex counties. The Blue, or North team’s 15 student-athletes attend schools in New Castle County.
Bradford, a First Team All Henlopen Conference selection, led the Indians with a 20.1 points per game average. He also helped the Green & Gold compile a 16-6 mark, including a DIAA playoff opening round victory over Lake Forest.
On March 2, Bradford led a courageous comeback attempt that fell just short, in an 82-75 second-round playoff loss at Howard Vo Tech in Wilmington. He rallied the Indians from a 48-29 deficit at the end of three quarters to within three points of the Wildcats, scoring 27 of his game-high 35 points in the furious fourth stanza. He came within six points of his single-game career-high, 41, which he had put up in the season’s second game, an 82-75 victory at Arcadia (Va.) on Dec. 8.