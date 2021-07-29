Two successful Indian River High School athletic programs have two new head coaches taking over the reins this coming fall season.
Following a unanimous vote on Monday, July 26, at the Indian River School District Board of Education meeting, Katie Smith and Brigid Wolfgang were installed as the new leaders of the IR field hockey and girls’ volleyball teams, respectively, for the 2021 season.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to take over the Indian River program,” said Smith, who is a graduate of Cape Henlopen High School — a perennial field hockey power in the state — as well as a recent graduate of Penn State University. “I love coaching kids, and I wanted to coach coming back into Delaware after I got out of college. I coached up there,” she said of her work with State College High School.
“I was helping my old club coach at a 5v5 tournament. One of the moms came up to me and said, ‘Did you know IR was looking for a new head coach? Would you be interested, and if so, could I submit your name to the athletic director?’ I said, ‘Wow! I would love that, actually.’”
Smith said IRHS AD Todd Fuhrmann “called me the next day, and set up an interview. So that was really cool.”
Smith will be serving as a long-term substitute at Sussex Central High School this upcoming school year, as an agricultural-science teacher. She said she is more than ready to get things going when the first official day of fall sports gets under way on Monday, Aug. 16.
This will be Smith’s first-ever high school varsity coaching assignment, but she has been a volunteer assistant coach with the Cape and State College High School programs, as well as a coach for the Blue Lions club field hockey organization up in State College. She also played for the Penn State club field hockey team during her college years.
Even in a brief conversation with Smith, the love and enthusiasm she has for the game of field hockey is clear.
“I love coaching field hockey,” agreed Smith. “I love playing field hockey. I’m actually playing in a national tournament coming up in Virginia Beach [Va.] this upcoming weekend.”
Coming into an established program like IR is an advantage for Smith in her new endeavor. She is taking over for the retired Jodi Stone, who rebuilt the IR program into a strong conference and state contender.
“I’m super-excited to be going to a program that seems to be ahead of the game, and it seems like I am going in at a good spot,” Smith continued. “I’m really excited, because it seems like a lot of the girls have a lot of talent, and I am very excited to be seeing what I am working with. I think it’s a great opportunity for the IR program to continue to thrive and get better each year.
“I feel like I’m stepping in in a really awesome place, so I’m really excited about that,” she added. “There’s been a lot of success with the IR program over the last few years with Coach Stone.”
For Wolfgang, it wasn’t a matter of if, but rather when, she would become a volleyball head coach — and specifically the girls’ volleyball head coach at Indian River. She serves as a mental-health professional in the high school and has been playing the sport herself for practically her whole life, including still now in her adult years, with her husband.
“It was kind of a joke for years that I was eventually going to coach volleyball,” Wolfgang said. “I kept saying… when my kids got a little bit older. Funny enough, my husband had a knee issue, and admin heard me discussing that we played volleyball pretty competitively together and things like that. Just a few days later, they came to my door, and said, ‘So you’re a volleyball player, huh?’
“It just kind of took off from there. But it was something that I knew I would eventually want to get into. I started playing when I was 8 or 9 years old. I played competitively in high school, and continued playing in college and stuff. Still play now.
“It was just something that I always knew — especially working in the high school now, that I would eventually kind of take that role on. The opportunity presented itself. My kids are 2 and 4, and it was something that we talked about, when life slowed down — but life never really slows down, does it? You have to take the opportunity when you can.”
Wolfgang said she is very excited to take over the IR girls’ program because of what it has become over the past few years.
“I’m really walking into a great setup, and I actually had originally put the brakes on things, thinking I couldn’t take this on yet,” she said. “But then I found myself every night after work watching clips I could find online of the team, and then kind of seeing what was happening, kind of where they were, and looking at kind of how the state tournament has broken down over the last few years. My husband was like, ‘You really want to do this, don’t you?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I think I do.’”
Wolfgang will have a familiar face on the sideline with her, in long-time IR assistant coach Jay Clark, who assists with both the girls’ and boys’ programs.
“He’s still on board, and he’s definitely impressive,” Wolfgang said of her veteran assistant. “He has a lot to offer. He’s certainly passionate to keep the program strong at IR, so I am certainly excited about that. He’s a powerhouse, knows a lot.”
The IR girls will be hitting the ground running when practice kicks off on Monday, Aug. 16, as Wolfgang and Clark will be hosting open gyms over the next couple weeks to get some of the girls out, and trying to get them to work out a little in preparation for the season.
Both coaches are certainly set up for success in their first-ever coaching experiences at the high school varsity level, and there is no shortage of passion and excitement in them for their respective programs.