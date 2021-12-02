Indian River High School wrestling coach Jeff Windish has seen his fair share of wrestling over the past 19 years as the mat boss of the Indians’ program. Now about to embark on his 20th season, Windish will look to build off the success that continues to surround the program year-in and year-out, with a strong core of returnees on the roster.
The cream of the crop for the returning talent is heavyweight T.J. Burke, who finished third in the DIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships last year. He is expected to contend for the heavyweight crown again this year at the state tournament. The multi-sport student-athlete is getting a late start to the season, however, because the IR football team has had a late run in the postseason — still alive in the DIAA Division 1A state playoffs as they head into the semifinals this weekend.
The biggest loss from last year’s team that went 8-3 in dual meets is two-time state medalist Ian Shaubach, who will be a freshman student-athlete at York College in Pennsylvania, wrestling for the Spartans.
“We will look to build off of our success from last year’s shortened season, and compete for a [Henlopen Athletic Conference] Southern Division title, as well as a spot in the DIAA Dual Meet State Tournament,” said Windish.
The success from last year — and ultimately this year — hinges on the likes of Burke and six other returnees: Samuel Lopez (106 pounds), Steven Mayfield (113), James Esque (132), Angel Mora Salas (145), Bryce Rickabaugh (152) and Jack Jestice (160).
That group, along with newcomers including Tyler McManus (120 pounds), Evan Forjan (126), Kyree Knight (132), Jayvion Chandler (160), Austin Grise (220) and Brody Perry (220), will likely have the Indians competing on a nightly basis for wins and success.
“This is a very young team, but a large portion of the team has varsity match experience, which should help us in dual meets,” noted Windish. “The incoming ninth-grade class has some very experienced wrestlers, which will offer us some flexibility in arranging our lineup for matches.”
The Indians feature 27 total members on their wrestling roster this season, and will get things rockin’ and rollin’ on Monday, Dec. 6, with a road contest at Dover (7 p.m.). They will then participate in the Delmar Wrestling Invitational on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, during the following weekend.
The first home date for IR wrestlers will be on Wednesday, Dec. 15, as they host Seaford at 6 p.m.