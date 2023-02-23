It’s been nearly two weeks since members of the Indian River High School wrestling team have faced any live action on the mats. That has been time well-utilized by the wrestlers to get healthy and get themselves ready for this weekend’s individual Henlopen Athletic Conference Championship tournament.
“We have used the last two weeks of practice to get kids healthy after a pretty grueling three-week span during the last two weeks of January and the first week of February,” IR head coach Jeff Windish said of his team’s time off. “They had done quite a bit of wrestling in a short window of time and definitely needed a little time away from competition.”
The Indians turned in an impressive regular-season dual-meet record, to the tune of 12-5. But they did not earn a berth in last week’s DIAA State Team Duals Championships, which were won by Salesianum in Division I and Delaware Military Academy in Division II.
The time away from the mats will allow the Indians to take a full lineup to the conference championships this weekend, with hopes of qualifying as many as they can for the individual DIAA State Wrestling Championships next weekend at Cape Henlopen High School.
“We will be taking a full lineup to the conference tournament, and like always, [we] hope to advance as many as possible to the state tournament the following week,” Windish added. “Qualifying for the state tournament out of the Henlopen Conference tournament is definitely a tough task. There is a great deal of talent in each weight class, and our kids will need to be ready to go in each match if they want to secure one of the automatic spots in states.
“The time away from competition has also allowed us to focus on fine tuning technique and reviewing fundamentals in the practice room,” Windish said. “It has definitely been beneficial to have this time to work on things with each wrestler, so they feel confident going into conferences.”
The Indians are sending four wrestlers with at least 30 wins on the season. Jayvion Chandler leads the team with a 43-4 mark in the 165-pound weight class. At 144, Angel Mora-Salas sports a 32-10 record, while Tyler McManus (120) and Kyree Knight (132) also have impressive 30-12 and 30-16 records, respectively. Steven Mayfield came up just short of the 30-win mark, with his 29-16 mark at 126, while Evan Forjan posted a 28-11 mark mainly at 138 this season.
Samuel Lopez recorded a 21-20 winning record at 106, with Alex Butts also being on the plus side at 18-17 at 150 pounds. Other IR wrestlers likely to be at the HAC Championships this weekend include Amani Marsiglia (113 pounds), Hunter Bluto (157), Jack Jestice (175), Clayton Ciifuentes (190), Davis Watson (215) and Terrell Lewis (285).
Windish noted that there was still the possibility of some lineup changes prior to the weekend, due to unforeseen circumstances.