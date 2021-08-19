A new season with new hopes and aspirations for success has come for the Indian River High School football team and its head coach, Phil Townsend. A strong nucleus of returning players, as well as some new faces, hit the field on Monday, Aug. 16, for the first official day of the 2021 season.
“We have roughly 35 kids out for football,” said Townsend of his team’s numbers. “I would love to have more, but we have a great group of kids. I believe the current COVID situation has caused some to stay away from athletics. The first two days have been great. We have had good weather and [having] many returners has been great.”
Townsend is being assisted by Joe Donnelly, Dave Griese, Bob Hahn, Joe Venzia, John Cordeaux and Zach Hill.
The Indians’ first scrimmage is this Saturday, Aug. 21, at Red Lion Christian Academy at 10 a.m. They will also scrimmage Lake Forest at home on Thursday, Sept. 2, before opening the regular season with a home date against Stephen Decatur of Maryland on Friday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.
A full season preview will be featured in the Coastal Point in the coming weeks.