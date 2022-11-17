The defense was offensive.
How offensive?
The Indian River High School defense crossed the opponent’s goal line a total of four times.
The DIAA Division 1A playoff-bound Indians completed their 2022 regular season last Thursday, Nov. 10, with a 62-28 victory over the winless Hornets.
The 62 points were the most scored by an Indian River football team since a 56-0 victory over visiting Washington High of Maryland on Sept. 19, 2008.
The Green & Gold jumped out to a 48-6 halftime lead, then showcased their reserves in an anticlimactic second half.
“It was 35-0 after the first quarter, and we started to make substitutions,” said Indians head coach Phil Townsend. “It was good to see reserves who have worked hard all season get to play under the lights. We saw some guys step up and make some big plays. It was just as exciting to see the young guys play as it was to win the game.”
The IR defense stole the show early and late.
Sophomore Kyree Knight returned an interception 32 yards for a six-pointer to give IR a 14-0 lead. Not to be outdone, senior linebacker Ashton Stephens literally stripped the pigskin from a Hornet running back’s grasp on the next series and raced 34 yards untouched for a TD, his second defensive score of the season.
The defense struck again on consecutive snaps in the game’s waning fourth quarter minutes when junior Alex Butts (71 yards) and freshman Weston Werner (26 yards) each contributed “pick sixes” just 19 seconds apart.
The Green & Gold offense also reached the Hornets’ end zone. Freshman wide receiver Darnell Stokes (73 rushing yards on two touches) alertly picked up a dropped backwards pass and led pursuers on a winding 64-yard chase for a second-quarter TD. In addition, Knight (54 rushing yards on two touches) added a 31-yard rushing TD for good measure.
“The young guys are starting to build their self-confidence throughout the season as they receive more game experience,” said Townsend. “Those two guys,” he added of Knight and Stokes, “are going to be playmakers for us for the next couple of seasons.”
Senior Hayden Hall (72 rushing yards on six carries) contributed TD rushes of 21 and 15 yards, his team-leading ninth and 10th of the season. And sophomore running back Jayvion Chandler (27 rushing yards on four carries) also got into the act with a 1-yard scoring run.
Junior placekicker Axel Hernandez connected on a career-high 8-for-8 on points-after-TDs, bringing his season total to 25 in 28 attempts.
Early College, whose team bus was late in transporting them from Dover to Dagsboro, also contributed its share of offensive fireworks. Freshman quarterback Cayden Jarrett connected with junior wide receiver Joshua Devonish for four TD passes, of 20, 37, 10 and 80 yards.
Indians’ freshman quarterback Dylan Grise only threw four passes in his two quarters of work. The Indians’ offense accumulated 271 yards of total offense, 255 of them on the ground. The Indians’ defense allowed 322 yards, 265 of them through the air.
Townsend said he was proud of his team’s ability to qualify for the playoffs despite being held scoreless in each of their first two games — including a 19-0 loss at Division 1A, District 2, foe Odessa.
“We have been battle-tested and have been behind in games,” he said. “But we keep fighting. This team has never quit this season, and it is great to see that as a coach.”
Next up: DIAA quarterfinal playoff vs. St. Elizabeth in Wilmington
The No. 7 seeded Indians will play No. 2 seeded St. Elizabeth at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington. The Vikings defeated host Indian River 39-14 on Oct. 7.
In that game, senior running back Quasim Benson accounted for 213 yards rushing and five running touchdowns.
“St. Elizabeth is a good, solid team,” said Townsend. “Hopefully, being healthy going into this game will help. And we will need to slow down their star running back,” he said of Benson. “We need to wrap up on defense, and offensively we need to sustain long drives.”
Townsend declared his team to be ready for the postseason.
“We have a few guys still banged up from our week nine game against Laurel,” he said. “But we sat them out Thursday night to ensure that they’ll be ready to go for the playoffs. Our team has been tested and pushed with a difficult non-district schedule,” vs. Stephen Decatur of Berlin, Md., Brandywine, St. Elizabeth and Delmar, “which I believe has helped us prepare for the postseason.”
The other three DIAA quarterfinal games are pitting No. 1 seed Laurel against No. 8 seed St. Andrew’s, No. 3 Wilmington Charter against No. 6 seed Seaford, and No. 4 Odessa against No. 5 Tatnall.
Last season, IR defeated St. Andrew’s 36-0 in the playoffs before bowing to eventual Division 1A football champion Laurel, 33-0. The Bulldogs defeated St. Elizabeth 28-14 in the DIAA title game.