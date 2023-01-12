It was another weekend and another tournament for the Indian River High School wrestling team. Head coach Jeff Windish and his group of grapplers headed over to Easton, Md., for the annual Easton New Year’s Brawl tournament, and came back with a fifth-place team finish out of 16 teams.
Many wrestlers had stellar performances, finishing in the top five overall in their respective weight classes. Sophomore Jayvion Chandler suffered his first losses of the season, but still came away with a third-place medal in his 162-pound bracket. He won five of his seven matches, to run his season record to 29-2 overall.
“We have been looking forward to this event since the beginning of the year because it offered us an opportunity to see some historically strong programs from Virginia and Maryland,” explained Windish. “Old Mill, Broadneck and Winter’s Mill are all top-tier Maryland schools with numerous state-ranked wrestlers. Langley and Saint Paul VI are very solid programs and had some very tough kids in their lineups. Getting an opportunity to see quality opponents is something we want when we look at entering tournaments.”
“Finishing fifth in this tournament was great,” Windish said, “but I think we left some team points out there and could have finished in the top three. We had 10 out of our 13 wrestlers finish in the top eight, so that is definitely a great showing, in terms of the depth in our lineup.”
The Indians’ top five place finishers were Chandler (third at 162), Tyler McManus (fourth at 122), Steven Mayfield (fifth at 128), Kyree Knight (third at 134), Evan Forjan (second at 140) and Angel Mora-Salas (fourth at 147).
“Evan’s second-place finish was outstanding,” said Windish. “He had a great tournament and did a good job securing bonus points for us. Kyree and Jayvion each finished in third and battled against some very tough competitors. I think each of them learned valuable lessons in their losses, which will help them down the road. Amani Marsiglin [113] had another good showing in this tournament. He is improving with each match and is doing a great job contributing to our team scores.”
In a pair of duals that sandwiched their showing at the Easton New Year’s Brawl, the Indians swept both Woodbridge and McKean, by scores of 45-23 and 45-33, respectively.
Lopez got the Indians on the board against the Blue Raiders with a decision at 106 pounds, then Wiggins, McManus, Mayfield, Knight, Forjan, Salas, Alex Butts and Chandler won the final eight bouts, to lift IR to the victory.
“Our match with Woodbridge was definitely an exciting dual,” Windish reflected. “Starting the match at 175 pounds is not our ideal point of entry, especially against a team like Woodbridge, who has a strong contingent of wrestlers in the upper weights. Being down 18-0 after the first four matches is not a position you want to be in on most nights, but our kids responded and put together a string of wins to put us back on track in the dual.
“Ricky Wiggins [120] stepped up and recorded a pin in a match we had on paper as a ‘toss-up match,’ and that was a big momentum builder. Kyree and Evan came up with big wins for us as well. Alex Butts [157] recorded a decision against one of their best kids, and sealed the match for us. He has done a great job and continues to improve with each match.”
Against McKean, the Indians were once again victorious in a dual, with a 45-33 decision.
“When we scheduled McKean at the beginning of the season, we knew it was going to be a very competitive dual meet, and it lived up to the hype,” Windish said of the non-conference tilt against the Highlanders. “McKean was the Blue Hen Conference Champions last season, and they returned their whole line-up, so we knew they were going to be a very solid team this year.
“We told the kids going into the match that bonus points were going to be really important. In order to ensure a win, we needed to get pins where we could, and prevent getting pinned wherever we could. I think our kids did a good job responding to this challenge, as we secured falls at 106, 132, 138, 144, 150 and 165.”
The pins were from Lopez, Mayfield, Knight, Forjan, Mora-Salas and Chandler. The other bonus point win came from McManus (forfeit), with Butts getting a decision at 157.
“Kyree Knight and Angel Mora-Salas came up with the biggest wins of the night, knocking off two of McKean’s best wrestlers by fall,” added Windish. “Alex Butts [150] sealed the dual-meet victory with his hard-fought 13-8 decision.”
One can certainly look at the past two-week grind as being both good and bad for the Indians, just as Windish noted.
“We have had a very busy two-week stretch in terms of the number of competitions we have had,” concluded Windish. “This can be good in the sense that it keeps the kids ‘sharp,’ but it can also have a negative impact in the sense that there is very little time for recovery.”
The Indians — now 4-0 on the season in duals — were set to be home against Delmar on Wednesday, Jan. 11, (after Coastal Point press time) before traveling to St. Mark’s on Friday, Jan. 13.