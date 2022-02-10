The Indian River High School wrestling team closed out the regular-season dual-meet portion of their scheduled last week with a 66-9 thrashing of host Concord. In that meet, IR won all but two matches, which included six wins by forfeit.
Samuel Lopez-Mendiola (106 pounds), Steven Mayfield (113), Tyler McManus (120), Alex Butts (145), Samuel Mora Salas (152) and Jayvion Chandler (160) all picked up their wins without breaking a sweat, with forfeits.
The other five IR wins came via pin, with Kyree Knight (126), Evan Forjan (138), Bryce Rickabaugh (170), Clayton Cifuentes Roblero (195) and T.J. Burke (285) all getting the mat slaps over their opponents.
Both teams forfeited at 182, which resulted in neither team gaining points in their total for the meet.
In the final regular-season tournament for the Indians, T.J. Burke was the lone individual champion at the Falcon Invitational hosted at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon, Pa. Burke remained undefeated, with a pin and a pair of decisions en route to the 285-pound bracket championship.
James Esque brought home a sixth-place finish in the 132-pound bracket of the tournament, while Jayvion Chandler also was sixth, at 152. Chandler had a chance to make the championship final in his bracket but came up short in his loss during the semifinals.
“We knew going in that this was going to be an extremely tough tournament, based off the teams that were entered,” IR head coach Jeff Windish said. “It was a good challenge for our kids as we start to move into the postseason.
“T.J. had three good matches — two against state-ranked opponents. His semifinal and final match went the full six minutes, which was great because we needed him to get pushed to see how his conditioning is. He did a great job of pushing the pace in both matches, and still had energy left at the end of each match.”
The Indians opened up the DIAA Division II Team Duals state championships on Wednesday, Feb. 9, as the No. 6 seed. They traveled to No. 3 seed Laurel, who won the Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division.
Results on the state dual opener against the Bulldogs will be available on our Coastal Point sports news Facebook page as they are available.
Boys’ basketball
IR drops second straight
With a chance at the DIAA basketball postseason hanging in the balance, every remaining game for the Indian River High School boys’ basketball team is important. But the IR hoopsters dropped a pair of games this past week after having won two right before that.
On Friday, Feb. 4, the Indians took down Freire Charter School, 55-43, thanks in large part to Brendon Bradford’s game-high 30-point showing. He also had five rebounds and five steals in the win. LaRon Horsey chipped in with six markers, while teammates Rashad Hopkins and Jamie Burns each added five.
The Indians then fell to a strong Archmere Academy squad (57-32) that came into the game on a four-game win streak. The non-conference tilt was played as a part of the Unlock the Light showcase at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The Auks got a game-high 15 points from Matthew McCarthy to lead the way as teammates Jonathan Deering (12) and Christopher Albero (11) also scored in double figures.
IR got a team-high 13 from Bradford to go with his four rebounds. Hopkins and Jamie Burns each chipped in with six.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Indians dropped a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division meeting with Early College High School at DSU by a score of 64-48. No results from the game were available as of press time mid-week. It was a revenge game for the Hornets after the Indians had beaten them 61-44 back on Jan. 14 during the Indians’ four-game win streak.
The Indians now have an 8-10 overall mark on the 2021-2022 campaign, and have just two games left in the regular season. They will need to win both games if they want to have a shot at making the postseason.
They were set to travel to Sussex Academy on Thursday, Feb. 10, (after Coastal Point press time) to take on the Seahawks, having beaten back the Seahawks on Jan. 13 by a score of 53-14. IR will then host district rival Sussex Central on Tuesday, Feb. 15, when the program will honor its senior members and vie against the Golden Knights.