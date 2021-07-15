It’s roughly a 300-mile drive from Indian River High School to Barton College in Wilson, N.C., but for Peter Mais it’s been well worth the journey, which has also included a couple of stops along the way.
Mais was recently named the new women’s soccer coach for the NCAA Division II program after spending stints as an assistant at Limestone College and nearby Salisbury University.
“In college, I started working on my coaching licenses, and knew I wanted to get involved in that capacity,” Mais said. “I started coaching youth soccer and the local ODP program. Then, kind of by chance, the head women’s soccer coach at Salisbury reached out to me, so I met with him, and then kind of got set up with them. After that, I knew pretty much that that was what I wanted to do and continue doing. The long-term goal was to become a head coach.”
Soccer has been in the bloodlines for the Mais family collectively, as mom Rebecca serves as the president of River Soccer Club, while older brother Brandt is the organization’s director of coaching, as well as its technical director, and also holds several coaching licenses of his own. Dad Richard is also involved in many behind-the-scenes aspects with RSC.
Soccer is a Mais family affair, for sure.
During his time as an assistant with Limestone, Mais helped to guide the program to a 32-15 overall mark that included 17 All-Conference player selections, six named to the All-Region team and one All-American honor.
Mais served as an assistant coach for Salisbury for four years, from 2014 through 2017, and was also coach for the 2002 boys’ team for Delaware ODP, while also mentoring the 2002 and 2005 boys’ teams at the River Soccer Club.
“The search committee was very pleased with the interest and quality of applicants for our head women’s soccer position,” said Barton Director of Athletics Todd Wilkinson in a press release announcing Mais’ hiring. “Having a highly-competitive search that included so many excellent candidates shows the reputation and history of soccer at Barton College and the Wilson Community. I am very pleased that Coach [Peter Mais] has agreed to lead our women’s soccer program.
“Mais’ successful experience as an NCAA Division II assistant coach at Limestone College brings us a coach that knows our region and the opponents within. He knows what a championship team looks like and will lead a Bulldogs’ team that is hungry for that level of success. The Barton women’s soccer team has an exciting fall season to look forward to being led by Coach Mais.”
Mais graduated from West Chester University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics, and was a four-year letter winner there for the Golden Rams. He also holds a USSF “B” license.
“I am very excited to be joining Barton College,” said Mais after his hiring was announced. “I would like to thank Todd Wilkinson for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to get started and look forward to working with this incredible group of women.”
Mais takes over for Andy McNab, who became mentor at UNC Asheville earlier this summer. The Bulldogs are coming off a 4-4-1 campaign in the spring.