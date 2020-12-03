The Indian River High School girls’ volleyball team has worked itself into a great position heading into the postseason having wrapped up the regular season with a 3-1 road win over Dover High on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
During that match, senior Raychel Ehlers accomplished quite the feat, having recorded her 1,000th scholastic kill during the second game of the match. Going into the contest, Ehlers needed just eight to hit the milestone, and she would finish the night with 36 in leading the Indians to the come-from-behind win over the Senators. She now has 1,028 career kills, which of course is a school record.
Ehlers also had 7 digs, 3 blocks and 2 aces in the win.
Having dropped the first game 25-20, the Indians regrouped to take the next two games by identical 25-19 scores before locking up the win with a clinching 25-23 battle victory.
Sophomore sister Camryn Ehlers had 36 assists in the win with 3 kills of her own to go with 3 aces and 3 digs. Junior Lia Diakos added 8 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks and an ace of her own. Nicole Woody contributed 8 digs with one each of a block, ace and assist. Mya Mumford had 8 blocks, 2 assists and a kill.
IR also got contributions from Scarlett Dunn (4 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs), Lily Hoban (2 aces), Skylar Kneller (3 blocks) and Nicole Norman (3 digs, 2 kills).
Camryn Ehlers has had quite the two year start for herself having eclipsed the school record for career assists with well over 600, while also having already established the school mark for assists in a season.
The Indians are hitting on all cylinders as they gear up for the DIAA state playoffs. Their 10-2 overall mark earned them the #6 seed in the state bracket as well as a first-round bye. They await the winner of #11 seed Dickinson (9-1) and #22 Concord (6-4), who were set to play each other on Wednesday, Dec. 3.
IR will host the second-round contest on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. Complete coverage and live action from the match will be available on the Coastal Point Sports Facebook page.